Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed parking on-site laundry courtyard green community package receiving

Join us at the Monterey Station Apartments in Downtown Pomona, CA. Right in the heart of the city, our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are ideal for anyone craving a stylish street-smart living experience in a modern and urban apartment community.



Filled to the brim with brand new designer finishes and fixtures, the Monterey Station Apartments are ready to welcome you home. Two large, outdoor community gathering places featuring a resort-inspired swimming pool, grilling and BBQ areas and many more features are waiting for you to discover. Get ready for world-class treatment and enjoy the benefits of living in our lavish apartments. Relax in the TV Lounge, or shoot some pool in the club room. Fire pits, green spaces, and an on-site dog park encourage you to indulge and get comfortable in your new home surroundings. Maintain a healthy and active lifestyle with our top-tier fitness center and exercise lawn, and then sooth your muscles in the hot-tub or simply lounge by the pool.