Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

Monterey Station

Open Now until 6pm
180 E Monterey Ave · (812) 213-4491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A-325 · Avail. now

$1,437

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit A-314 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,577

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit B-349 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,603

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit B-427 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-104 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,943

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit B-248 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,956

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monterey Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
green community
package receiving
Join us at the Monterey Station Apartments in Downtown Pomona, CA. Right in the heart of the city, our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are ideal for anyone craving a stylish street-smart living experience in a modern and urban apartment community.

Filled to the brim with brand new designer finishes and fixtures, the Monterey Station Apartments are ready to welcome you home. Two large, outdoor community gathering places featuring a resort-inspired swimming pool, grilling and BBQ areas and many more features are waiting for you to discover. Get ready for world-class treatment and enjoy the benefits of living in our lavish apartments. Relax in the TV Lounge, or shoot some pool in the club room. Fire pits, green spaces, and an on-site dog park encourage you to indulge and get comfortable in your new home surroundings. Maintain a healthy and active lifestyle with our top-tier fitness center and exercise lawn, and then sooth your muscles in the hot-tub or simply lounge by the pool.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease, Reserved parking: $50/month, Open carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Monterey Station have any available units?
Monterey Station has 6 units available starting at $1,437 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Monterey Station have?
Some of Monterey Station's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monterey Station currently offering any rent specials?
Monterey Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monterey Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Monterey Station is pet friendly.
Does Monterey Station offer parking?
Yes, Monterey Station offers parking.
Does Monterey Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monterey Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monterey Station have a pool?
Yes, Monterey Station has a pool.
Does Monterey Station have accessible units?
No, Monterey Station does not have accessible units.
Does Monterey Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monterey Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Monterey Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Monterey Station has units with air conditioning.

