Wonderful property in the Phillips Ranch. near 60 and 71 freeway, parks, shopping area, school, and shopping area. excellent 2 level floor plan with all bedroom upstairs, and large kitchen open up to family room, family room cross to dinning area and living room. Excellent floor plan and large masters bedroom with fireplace. Great property, and well worth take a look.