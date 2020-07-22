All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 1761 West Phillips Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1761 West Phillips Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

1761 West Phillips Drive

1761 West Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1761 West Phillips Drive, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home for rent in the city of Pomona! Commuter friendly, as this home is close to the 71 Freeway. It is also conveniently located near shopping centers.

This home has just undergone a major remodel and has brand new flooring, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and a new gas range! This home features very spacious living areas, perfect for entertaining. Built in shelving in the living room! Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, perfect for storage. The master bedroom is very spacious and has a lot of closet space. The remaining three bedrooms are located at the end of the hallway and are all good-sized. This home is pre-wired for ADT Security and is wired for Verizon FIOS.

Also, this home has a 2-car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and a large backyard with raised garden beds, perfect for growing your vegetables and flowers! A definite must see!

For more information or to schedule a showing, please call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,349, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,339, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 West Phillips Drive have any available units?
1761 West Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1761 West Phillips Drive have?
Some of 1761 West Phillips Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 West Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1761 West Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 West Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1761 West Phillips Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1761 West Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1761 West Phillips Drive offers parking.
Does 1761 West Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1761 West Phillips Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 West Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 1761 West Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1761 West Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 1761 West Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 West Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1761 West Phillips Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1761 West Phillips Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1761 West Phillips Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPomona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pomona 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton