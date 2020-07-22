1761 West Phillips Drive

Amenities

Very nice 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home for rent in the city of Pomona! Commuter friendly, as this home is close to the 71 Freeway. It is also conveniently located near shopping centers.



This home has just undergone a major remodel and has brand new flooring, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and a new gas range! This home features very spacious living areas, perfect for entertaining. Built in shelving in the living room! Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, perfect for storage. The master bedroom is very spacious and has a lot of closet space. The remaining three bedrooms are located at the end of the hallway and are all good-sized. This home is pre-wired for ADT Security and is wired for Verizon FIOS.



Also, this home has a 2-car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and a large backyard with raised garden beds, perfect for growing your vegetables and flowers! A definite must see!



For more information or to schedule a showing, please call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,349, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,339, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

