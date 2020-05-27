16 Los Felis Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pretty house in the beautiful community of Phillips Ranch! Over $200,000 in exquisite finishes in this stunning estate . Sitting on a professionally landscaped premium lot, it boasts a meticulously manicured yard with stamped concrete, wrought iron, and brick. Front doors are trimmed with custom stained glass. The Cathedral ceiling entry flows into the formal living and dining rooms which feature French Doors. The family room has a marble trimmed fireplace and is open to the chef style kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, grand size island, cabinets w/roll-out shelves, stainless steel built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, 5 burner gas range top stove with matching hood. Downstairs bedroom features vaulted ceiling, attached full bathroom with granite sink and shower. Master suite features sitting area & fireplace, private balcony, granite trimmed soaking tub, his/hers granite sinks, and walk-in closet. There are 2 more additional upstairs bedrooms. Exquisite finishes also include Travertine floors, custom hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, custom crown and base, plantation shutters, downstairs powder room w/granite sink, built-in family room cabinetry w/granite top and glass shelving, and 2 HVAC units with split system! Park-like backyard with a serene setting and peaceful hills view. 3 car garage! Award winning schools share w/ N. Diamond Bar.

Nice and quiet neighborhood and easy to enter Free way .

An unique house must see !