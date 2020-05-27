All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 16 Los Felis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
16 Los Felis Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

16 Los Felis Drive

16 Los Felis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16 Los Felis Drive, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pretty house in the beautiful community of Phillips Ranch! Over $200,000 in exquisite finishes in this stunning estate . Sitting on a professionally landscaped premium lot, it boasts a meticulously manicured yard with stamped concrete, wrought iron, and brick. Front doors are trimmed with custom stained glass. The Cathedral ceiling entry flows into the formal living and dining rooms which feature French Doors. The family room has a marble trimmed fireplace and is open to the chef style kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, grand size island, cabinets w/roll-out shelves, stainless steel built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, 5 burner gas range top stove with matching hood. Downstairs bedroom features vaulted ceiling, attached full bathroom with granite sink and shower. Master suite features sitting area & fireplace, private balcony, granite trimmed soaking tub, his/hers granite sinks, and walk-in closet. There are 2 more additional upstairs bedrooms. Exquisite finishes also include Travertine floors, custom hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, custom crown and base, plantation shutters, downstairs powder room w/granite sink, built-in family room cabinetry w/granite top and glass shelving, and 2 HVAC units with split system! Park-like backyard with a serene setting and peaceful hills view. 3 car garage! Award winning schools share w/ N. Diamond Bar.
Nice and quiet neighborhood and easy to enter Free way .
An unique house must see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Los Felis Drive have any available units?
16 Los Felis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 16 Los Felis Drive have?
Some of 16 Los Felis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Los Felis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 Los Felis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Los Felis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16 Los Felis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 16 Los Felis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16 Los Felis Drive offers parking.
Does 16 Los Felis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Los Felis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Los Felis Drive have a pool?
No, 16 Los Felis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16 Los Felis Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 Los Felis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Los Felis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Los Felis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Los Felis Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Los Felis Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton