Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Avana Pleasanton

4320 Valley Ave · (858) 295-8649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pleasanton Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,043

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$2,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit G · Avail. now

$2,826

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit A · Avail. Jul 23

$2,826

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avana Pleasanton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per person, everyone 18 and above must fill out an application
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $600 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: We allow both dogs and cats, of any size, with select breed restrictions for dogs (Pitbull/Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrids).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avana Pleasanton have any available units?
Avana Pleasanton has 5 units available starting at $2,043 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avana Pleasanton have?
Some of Avana Pleasanton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avana Pleasanton currently offering any rent specials?
Avana Pleasanton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avana Pleasanton pet-friendly?
Yes, Avana Pleasanton is pet friendly.
Does Avana Pleasanton offer parking?
Yes, Avana Pleasanton offers parking.
Does Avana Pleasanton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avana Pleasanton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avana Pleasanton have a pool?
Yes, Avana Pleasanton has a pool.
Does Avana Pleasanton have accessible units?
No, Avana Pleasanton does not have accessible units.
Does Avana Pleasanton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avana Pleasanton has units with dishwashers.
Does Avana Pleasanton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avana Pleasanton has units with air conditioning.
