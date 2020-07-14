Avana Pleasanton

Lease Length: 1-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per person, everyone 18 and above must fill out an application
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $600 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: We allow both dogs and cats, of any size, with select breed restrictions for dogs (Pitbull/Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrids).