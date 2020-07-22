/
/
/
camelback
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:43 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Camelback, Pleasant Hill, CA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
85 Units Available
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Camelback
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Fountainhead Ct
105 Fountainhead Court, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1574 sqft
105 Fountainhead Ct Available 08/10/20 Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath with large yard available soon! - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath spacious condo that feels like a single family home.
Results within 5 miles of Camelback
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,040
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,133
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,780
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1081 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,475
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,105
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
11 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,253
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
48 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,422
965 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,189
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1244 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,421
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,197
947 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
27 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,818
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to BART, multiple freeways and the "Park and Stop" Mall. Units include carpeting, ceramic tiles floors, and dining rooms. Community has lush landscaping, recent renovations, and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
29 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1905 Concord Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,027
1209 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,288
967 sqft
The Haven Martinez Apartments have never looked so good! On the heels of a spectacular remodel of the entire apartment community, Haven Martinez offers expertly managed and meticulously redesigned one and two-bedroom apartment homes on five acres of
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CALafayette, CAContra Costa Centre, CABenicia, CAPittsburg, CA