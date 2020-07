Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Northridge Apartments provides the best Pleasant Hill has to offer. Just a short walk from Diablo Valley College and 3 miles from the Concord BART station, commuting has never been easier. Relax in our newly upgraded homes, complete with renovated kitchens and brand-new flooring, unwind in our on-site fitness center, or take a book down to the sparkling pool and spend the weekend reading. In-home washers and dryers, spacious closets and Pet Friendly policies make this key-access community a happy and relaxing place to call home. Create your own sanctuary at Northridge and enjoy the metropolitan convenience and quiet luxury that's all within reach.