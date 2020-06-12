All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 513 Michel Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
513 Michel Pl
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

513 Michel Pl

513 Michel Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

513 Michel Place, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available 03/20/20 Beautiful single story pool home - Property Id: 135034

Shown by appointment only. Please DO NOT DISTURB TENNANT'S. Fully remodeled single story, located in a quiet culdesac. Walking distance to Brookhaven, Tuffree, El Dorado. APPROX MOVE IN 3/20
Weekly lawn and pool maintenance paid for by landlord
Mandatory Credit/Eviction/criminal report will be required
References will be checked
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135034
Property Id 135034

(RLNE5609654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Michel Pl have any available units?
513 Michel Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Michel Pl have?
Some of 513 Michel Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Michel Pl currently offering any rent specials?
513 Michel Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Michel Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Michel Pl is pet friendly.
Does 513 Michel Pl offer parking?
No, 513 Michel Pl does not offer parking.
Does 513 Michel Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Michel Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Michel Pl have a pool?
Yes, 513 Michel Pl has a pool.
Does 513 Michel Pl have accessible units?
No, 513 Michel Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Michel Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Michel Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlacentia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Placentia Apartments with ParkingPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles