Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Large end unit with only one attached wall. Very quiet complex with large Greenbelt. Property features 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths and and 2 car direct access garage. Newer Carpet and Paint. Open floor plan with lots of storage and walk in closets. Community amenities include a pool and spa. Home is located near schools, shopping,dining, entertainment and 57 freeway.