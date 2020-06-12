330 Lavender Lane

Amenities

Awesome opportunity to live in newly renovated 2nd level Lockoff Home in established Placentia neighborhood. This beautiful studio loft comes with a private entrance, stairs to second level, your own brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, new custom cabinetry, new appliances, stainless steel sink new plumbing fixtures & high beamed ceiling, large studio room with beautifully remodeled bathroom with tub, upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included, ceiiing fans, newer heating and AC unit, side yard gated entrance with your own parking spot on driveway.