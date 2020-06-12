All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 330 Lavender Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
330 Lavender Lane
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

330 Lavender Lane

330 Lavender Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

330 Lavender Lane, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome opportunity to live in newly renovated 2nd level Lockoff Home in established Placentia neighborhood. This beautiful studio loft comes with a private entrance, stairs to second level, your own brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, new custom cabinetry, new appliances, stainless steel sink new plumbing fixtures & high beamed ceiling, large studio room with beautifully remodeled bathroom with tub, upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included, ceiiing fans, newer heating and AC unit, side yard gated entrance with your own parking spot on driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Lavender Lane have any available units?
330 Lavender Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Lavender Lane have?
Some of 330 Lavender Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Lavender Lane currently offering any rent specials?
330 Lavender Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Lavender Lane pet-friendly?
No, 330 Lavender Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 330 Lavender Lane offer parking?
Yes, 330 Lavender Lane offers parking.
Does 330 Lavender Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Lavender Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Lavender Lane have a pool?
No, 330 Lavender Lane does not have a pool.
Does 330 Lavender Lane have accessible units?
No, 330 Lavender Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Lavender Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Lavender Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles