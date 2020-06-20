All apartments in Placentia
Last updated March 15 2020 at 3:23 AM

303 S Van Buren Street

303 South Van Buren Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 South Van Buren Street, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Tri-Level condominium with attached 2-car garage in the Crown Villas complex. Remodeled from top to bottom in the year 2018. Improvements include water heater, furnace, air conditioner, stove, microwave, dishwasher, flooring, and cabinetry.
Spacious living area with fireplace. Lovely remodeled kitchen. Master suite with two closet spaces. All bathrooms remodeled. Enjoy the community amenities such as spa, pool, BBQ, and picnic area. Close to Schools and Shopping. Convenient location and close to 55, 57, and 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 S Van Buren Street have any available units?
303 S Van Buren Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 S Van Buren Street have?
Some of 303 S Van Buren Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 S Van Buren Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 S Van Buren Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 S Van Buren Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 S Van Buren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 303 S Van Buren Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 S Van Buren Street offers parking.
Does 303 S Van Buren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 S Van Buren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 S Van Buren Street have a pool?
Yes, 303 S Van Buren Street has a pool.
Does 303 S Van Buren Street have accessible units?
No, 303 S Van Buren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 S Van Buren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 S Van Buren Street has units with dishwashers.
