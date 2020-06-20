303 S Van Buren Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Tri-Level condominium with attached 2-car garage in the Crown Villas complex. Remodeled from top to bottom in the year 2018. Improvements include water heater, furnace, air conditioner, stove, microwave, dishwasher, flooring, and cabinetry.

Spacious living area with fireplace. Lovely remodeled kitchen. Master suite with two closet spaces. All bathrooms remodeled. Enjoy the community amenities such as spa, pool, BBQ, and picnic area. Close to Schools and Shopping. Convenient location and close to 55, 57, and 91 freeways.