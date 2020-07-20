All apartments in Placentia
2431 Chinook Drive
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:53 AM

2431 Chinook Drive

2431 Chinook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2431 Chinook Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Newly remodeled town home in the "Woodfield Community" This facing green belt corner house is ready to move in. There are 4 bedrooms upstairs, which include one bedroom next to the master bedroom with a connected door. 2 bathrooms upstairs (newer tub and shower room) and half bathroom downstairs. Newer kitchen & bathroom cabinets. Newer laminated floor and paint. Dual pane windows & recessed lighting. All bedrooms windows with plantation shutter. Direct access to the garage thru back private patio. Assigned to desired schools. (Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle and El Dorado High) Minutes away from Tri-City Park, shopping centers, and Brea Mall. Community amenities include gated pool, tennis court, barbecues and club house. Close to 57 and 91 Fwy.
For private showing: Please call Anna Tang @ (714) 553-3399

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 Chinook Drive have any available units?
2431 Chinook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 Chinook Drive have?
Some of 2431 Chinook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 Chinook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2431 Chinook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 Chinook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2431 Chinook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 2431 Chinook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2431 Chinook Drive offers parking.
Does 2431 Chinook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 Chinook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 Chinook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2431 Chinook Drive has a pool.
Does 2431 Chinook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2431 Chinook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 Chinook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 Chinook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
