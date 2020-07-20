2431 Chinook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse

Newly remodeled town home in the "Woodfield Community" This facing green belt corner house is ready to move in. There are 4 bedrooms upstairs, which include one bedroom next to the master bedroom with a connected door. 2 bathrooms upstairs (newer tub and shower room) and half bathroom downstairs. Newer kitchen & bathroom cabinets. Newer laminated floor and paint. Dual pane windows & recessed lighting. All bedrooms windows with plantation shutter. Direct access to the garage thru back private patio. Assigned to desired schools. (Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle and El Dorado High) Minutes away from Tri-City Park, shopping centers, and Brea Mall. Community amenities include gated pool, tennis court, barbecues and club house. Close to 57 and 91 Fwy.

For private showing: Please call Anna Tang @ (714) 553-3399