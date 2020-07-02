Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

2349 Wabash Cir Available 06/01/20 2349 Wabash Cir, Placentia 92870 - MOVE IN READY! Single Story Charmer! Tons of room in this completely remodeled open floor plan. Home boasts, light and bright kitchen with gas appliances, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, energy efficient doors and windows, new water heater and hvac (A/C) system, large family room, fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 2 remodeled baths, bright and airy, with a nicely landscaped backyard to enjoy coming home to, and complete it off with a white picket fence. All on a great cul de sac, minutes from Yorba Linda, the Brea Mall, and easy freeway access. Put this one on your list to see!

Virtual Tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/23WpKGNQ9S38mDeJ8



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4418572)