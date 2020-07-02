All apartments in Placentia
2349 Wabash Cir

2349 Wabash Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2349 Wabash Circle, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2349 Wabash Cir Available 06/01/20 2349 Wabash Cir, Placentia 92870 - MOVE IN READY! Single Story Charmer! Tons of room in this completely remodeled open floor plan. Home boasts, light and bright kitchen with gas appliances, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, energy efficient doors and windows, new water heater and hvac (A/C) system, large family room, fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 2 remodeled baths, bright and airy, with a nicely landscaped backyard to enjoy coming home to, and complete it off with a white picket fence. All on a great cul de sac, minutes from Yorba Linda, the Brea Mall, and easy freeway access. Put this one on your list to see!
Virtual Tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/23WpKGNQ9S38mDeJ8

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4418572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Wabash Cir have any available units?
2349 Wabash Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 Wabash Cir have?
Some of 2349 Wabash Cir's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 Wabash Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Wabash Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Wabash Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2349 Wabash Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2349 Wabash Cir offer parking?
No, 2349 Wabash Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2349 Wabash Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 Wabash Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Wabash Cir have a pool?
No, 2349 Wabash Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2349 Wabash Cir have accessible units?
No, 2349 Wabash Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Wabash Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2349 Wabash Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

