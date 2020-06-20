2303 Cayuga Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Feels like a SFR. Gorgeous home. Fully Remodeled. Quartzite counter tops. TURNKEY - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath. Hardwood floor look tile throughout. 2 car garage. Open and light feel. Private patio area. Association pool and grass area. Very clean. Move in today. Will not disappoint. Brand new Stainless Steel Refrigerator (not pictured) and Washer / Dryer included in the garage.To schedule a showing please go to www.hcmpm.com



(RLNE5177733)