Feels like a SFR. Gorgeous home. Fully Remodeled. Quartzite counter tops. TURNKEY - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath. Hardwood floor look tile throughout. 2 car garage. Open and light feel. Private patio area. Association pool and grass area. Very clean. Move in today. Will not disappoint. Brand new Stainless Steel Refrigerator (not pictured) and Washer / Dryer included in the garage.To schedule a showing please go to www.hcmpm.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have any available units?
2303 Cayuga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have?
Some of 2303 Cayuga Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Cayuga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Cayuga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Cayuga Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 Cayuga Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Cayuga Avenue offers parking.
Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 Cayuga Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2303 Cayuga Avenue has a pool.
Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2303 Cayuga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Cayuga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
