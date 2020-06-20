All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 2303 Cayuga Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
2303 Cayuga Avenue
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

2303 Cayuga Avenue

2303 Cayuga Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2303 Cayuga Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Feels like a SFR. Gorgeous home. Fully Remodeled. Quartzite counter tops. TURNKEY - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath. Hardwood floor look tile throughout. 2 car garage. Open and light feel. Private patio area. Association pool and grass area. Very clean. Move in today. Will not disappoint. Brand new Stainless Steel Refrigerator (not pictured) and Washer / Dryer included in the garage.To schedule a showing please go to www.hcmpm.com

(RLNE5177733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have any available units?
2303 Cayuga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have?
Some of 2303 Cayuga Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Cayuga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Cayuga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Cayuga Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 Cayuga Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Cayuga Avenue offers parking.
Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 Cayuga Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2303 Cayuga Avenue has a pool.
Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2303 Cayuga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Cayuga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Cayuga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles