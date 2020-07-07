2220 Cartlen Drive

Amenities

Single story home in north Placentia that is walking distance to award winning Golden Elementary School. This property offers 2011 square footage of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes dishwasher, range and microwave with update granite counter. Brand new vinyl plank flooring in living room, dining room and kitchen. Oversize master en-suite has a walking closet, duel sink and showers plus a jetted tub. Additional features are: double pan windows, newer HVAC system with Nest thermostat, inside laundry with stainless steel sink, spacious counter, wall to wall storage cabinet and exterior access.