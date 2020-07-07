All apartments in Placentia
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

2220 Cartlen Drive

2220 Cartlen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Cartlen Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Single story home in north Placentia that is walking distance to award winning Golden Elementary School. This property offers 2011 square footage of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes dishwasher, range and microwave with update granite counter. Brand new vinyl plank flooring in living room, dining room and kitchen. Oversize master en-suite has a walking closet, duel sink and showers plus a jetted tub. Additional features are: double pan windows, newer HVAC system with Nest thermostat, inside laundry with stainless steel sink, spacious counter, wall to wall storage cabinet and exterior access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Cartlen Drive have any available units?
2220 Cartlen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Cartlen Drive have?
Some of 2220 Cartlen Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Cartlen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Cartlen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Cartlen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Cartlen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 2220 Cartlen Drive offer parking?
No, 2220 Cartlen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Cartlen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Cartlen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Cartlen Drive have a pool?
No, 2220 Cartlen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Cartlen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2220 Cartlen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Cartlen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Cartlen Drive has units with dishwashers.

