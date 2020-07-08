All apartments in Placentia
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:44 AM

208 West Chapman Avenue

208 West Chapman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

208 West Chapman Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Comfy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Story Home in Placentia with Garage

Offered by APG Properties (DRE #01525202) exclusively.
This home is available but in-person showings are currently paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided below. If you are interested in the property, please apply online through our website or contact us and we will send an application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule an in-person showing prior to signing a lease.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1676290?source=marketing

Single story, ground level house

• All New Paint and Carpet inside
• 2 bedrooms
• Lots of street parking
• Shaded, private back patio area
• Attached 2-car garage, New Garage door and motor
• Tenant to pay all utilities
• Conveniently located near 57 & 91 freeways, close to Fullerton

NON-SMOKING HOME
$1,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
We accept all sources of income.

Please email info@APGproperties.com for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $41, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 West Chapman Avenue have any available units?
208 West Chapman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 West Chapman Avenue have?
Some of 208 West Chapman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 West Chapman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
208 West Chapman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 West Chapman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 West Chapman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 208 West Chapman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 208 West Chapman Avenue offers parking.
Does 208 West Chapman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 West Chapman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 West Chapman Avenue have a pool?
No, 208 West Chapman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 208 West Chapman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 208 West Chapman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 208 West Chapman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 West Chapman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

