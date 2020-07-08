208 West Chapman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Comfy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Story Home in Placentia with Garage



Offered by APG Properties (DRE #01525202) exclusively.

This home is available but in-person showings are currently paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided below. If you are interested in the property, please apply online through our website or contact us and we will send an application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule an in-person showing prior to signing a lease.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1676290?source=marketing



Single story, ground level house



• All New Paint and Carpet inside

• 2 bedrooms

• Lots of street parking

• Shaded, private back patio area

• Attached 2-car garage, New Garage door and motor

• Tenant to pay all utilities

• Conveniently located near 57 & 91 freeways, close to Fullerton



NON-SMOKING HOME

$1,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!



This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing.

We accept all sources of income.



Please email info@APGproperties.com for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $41, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.