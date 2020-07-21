All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 1420 Bryce Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
1420 Bryce Circle
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

1420 Bryce Circle

1420 Bryce Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1420 Bryce Circle, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Immerse yourself in the relaxed Southern California lifestyle while enjoying this newly renovated homes. Well-Loved Single-Family Home Nestled in a Sought-After Neighborhood in Placentia ... Spacious Single-Story Home w/No Interior Steps! Small Distinguished Tract of Only 40 Homes with a Wonderful Community pool - Neutral Porcelain Tile Flooring w/New Baseboards - Large Formal Living Rm w/Elegant Plantation Shutters - Updated Kitchen Features include, Refaced Cabinetry w/Updated Hardware, Recessed Lighting & A ppliances, Including Fridge, Dishwasher & Cooktop w/Hood - Dining Area + Bakst Bar Seating - Huge Family Great Rm has Brick Fireplace w/Hearth & Mantle - Master Suite has Bath has been updated Cabinets and Countertop - Two A dditional Large Bedrooms - Ceiling Fans & Sliding Closet Doors in A ll Bdrms - Updated Hall Bath Including Countertop, New Cabinetry & Tile Shower - Extensive Storage Space in Hallway Cabinetry - Convenient Inside Laundry Rm w/Door to Backyard Includes Washer & Dryer Irrigation System w/Grass in Front & Back Yards - Attached 2-Car Garage w/Rollup Door & Tremendous A ttic Storage - Vinyl Dual-Paned Windows Thru-Out - New Water Heater - Water Softener System- Enjoy ‘Carlsbad Isle’ Community Pool, BBQ & Patio A rea - Close to ‘Parque de Los Vaqueros’ Neighborhood Park - Easy A ccess to 91 & 57 Freeways - A ward-Winning Placentia-Yorba Linda School District: A ttend Van Buren Elementary, Kraemer Middle & Valencia High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Bryce Circle have any available units?
1420 Bryce Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Bryce Circle have?
Some of 1420 Bryce Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Bryce Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Bryce Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Bryce Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Bryce Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1420 Bryce Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Bryce Circle offers parking.
Does 1420 Bryce Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Bryce Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Bryce Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1420 Bryce Circle has a pool.
Does 1420 Bryce Circle have accessible units?
No, 1420 Bryce Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Bryce Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Bryce Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlacentia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Placentia Apartments with ParkingPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles