1420 Bryce Circle

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Immerse yourself in the relaxed Southern California lifestyle while enjoying this newly renovated homes. Well-Loved Single-Family Home Nestled in a Sought-After Neighborhood in Placentia ... Spacious Single-Story Home w/No Interior Steps! Small Distinguished Tract of Only 40 Homes with a Wonderful Community pool - Neutral Porcelain Tile Flooring w/New Baseboards - Large Formal Living Rm w/Elegant Plantation Shutters - Updated Kitchen Features include, Refaced Cabinetry w/Updated Hardware, Recessed Lighting & A ppliances, Including Fridge, Dishwasher & Cooktop w/Hood - Dining Area + Bakst Bar Seating - Huge Family Great Rm has Brick Fireplace w/Hearth & Mantle - Master Suite has Bath has been updated Cabinets and Countertop - Two A dditional Large Bedrooms - Ceiling Fans & Sliding Closet Doors in A ll Bdrms - Updated Hall Bath Including Countertop, New Cabinetry & Tile Shower - Extensive Storage Space in Hallway Cabinetry - Convenient Inside Laundry Rm w/Door to Backyard Includes Washer & Dryer Irrigation System w/Grass in Front & Back Yards - Attached 2-Car Garage w/Rollup Door & Tremendous A ttic Storage - Vinyl Dual-Paned Windows Thru-Out - New Water Heater - Water Softener System- Enjoy ‘Carlsbad Isle’ Community Pool, BBQ & Patio A rea - Close to ‘Parque de Los Vaqueros’ Neighborhood Park - Easy A ccess to 91 & 57 Freeways - A ward-Winning Placentia-Yorba Linda School District: A ttend Van Buren Elementary, Kraemer Middle & Valencia High School.