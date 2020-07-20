All apartments in Placentia
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

1272 Vina del Mar

1272 Vina del Mar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1272 Vina del Mar Ave, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely Renovated Placentia 4 Bedroom Home - New and updated throughout. Family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Kitchen with dining area has new cabinets, counters, appliances and access to backyard. Master bedroom has updated bathroom with beautifully tiled shower and glass enclosure. 3 additional bedrooms and updated hall bath. Lots of storage, new AC/heat and detached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Backyard features covered patio, RV parking and large shed on side of house.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/902585?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text. NOTE: Lockbox on water pipe to the right of the front door.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE4925603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 Vina del Mar have any available units?
1272 Vina del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1272 Vina del Mar have?
Some of 1272 Vina del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 Vina del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
1272 Vina del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 Vina del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 1272 Vina del Mar is pet friendly.
Does 1272 Vina del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 1272 Vina del Mar offers parking.
Does 1272 Vina del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1272 Vina del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 Vina del Mar have a pool?
No, 1272 Vina del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 1272 Vina del Mar have accessible units?
No, 1272 Vina del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 Vina del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1272 Vina del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
