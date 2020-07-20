1272 Vina del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Completely Renovated Placentia 4 Bedroom Home - New and updated throughout. Family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Kitchen with dining area has new cabinets, counters, appliances and access to backyard. Master bedroom has updated bathroom with beautifully tiled shower and glass enclosure. 3 additional bedrooms and updated hall bath. Lots of storage, new AC/heat and detached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Backyard features covered patio, RV parking and large shed on side of house.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/902585?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text. NOTE: Lockbox on water pipe to the right of the front door.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



