Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1219 E. Palm

1219 East Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1219 East Palm Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1219 E. Palm Available 12/01/19 Beautiful 2 bedroom/3 Bathroom House in Placentia, CA - A beautiful single family home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Spacious home with a backyard and a two car garage. The perfect place to cook, eat, and spend family time together!

Located near Wagner Elementary School, Morse Elementary School, Kraemer Elementary School, as well as Van Buren Elementary School

The kitchen is connected to the living room/dining room and comes with a stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher

It is also conveniently located next to Saratoga Park and Placentia Champions Sport Complex.

This is a must see!

Please call our office to schedule a showing 714-694-5987

Apply online: www.apmlease.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4469047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 E. Palm have any available units?
1219 E. Palm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 E. Palm have?
Some of 1219 E. Palm's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 E. Palm currently offering any rent specials?
1219 E. Palm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 E. Palm pet-friendly?
No, 1219 E. Palm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1219 E. Palm offer parking?
Yes, 1219 E. Palm offers parking.
Does 1219 E. Palm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 E. Palm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 E. Palm have a pool?
No, 1219 E. Palm does not have a pool.
Does 1219 E. Palm have accessible units?
No, 1219 E. Palm does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 E. Palm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 E. Palm has units with dishwashers.
