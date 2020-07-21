Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

1219 E. Palm Available 12/01/19 Beautiful 2 bedroom/3 Bathroom House in Placentia, CA - A beautiful single family home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.



Spacious home with a backyard and a two car garage. The perfect place to cook, eat, and spend family time together!



Located near Wagner Elementary School, Morse Elementary School, Kraemer Elementary School, as well as Van Buren Elementary School



The kitchen is connected to the living room/dining room and comes with a stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher



It is also conveniently located next to Saratoga Park and Placentia Champions Sport Complex.



This is a must see!



Please call our office to schedule a showing 714-694-5987



Apply online: www.apmlease.com



No Pets Allowed



