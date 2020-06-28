Amenities

Immaculate 5 bedroom home - 1068 Moreno Way, Placentia - Stunning Turnkey home in the prestigious gated community of Bella Vista on the greens! It offers an open spacious floor plan with really tasteful upgrades! This home is one of the largest models in the community featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms with a beautiful large landscaped backyard. New paint throughout, New carpet throughout, new blinds, new recessed lighting and new upgraded bathrooms. Kitchen has been completely redone with exquisite new backsplash and quartz countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and sink. New ceiling fans and all fixtures throughout, No Common Walls, new sprinklers and fresh new landscaped front and backyard with new BBQ for summer parties. Large 2 car garage with direct access and a driveway that fits 2 cars. Association amenities include pool, spa, shower rooms, All this with easy access to freeways, nearby shopping, and the Alta Vista Golf Course. Walk to award winning blue ribbon schools!



(RLNE4980333)