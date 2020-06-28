All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 1068 Moreno Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
1068 Moreno Way
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1068 Moreno Way

1068 Moreno Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1068 Moreno Way, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Immaculate 5 bedroom home - 1068 Moreno Way, Placentia - Stunning Turnkey home in the prestigious gated community of Bella Vista on the greens! It offers an open spacious floor plan with really tasteful upgrades! This home is one of the largest models in the community featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms with a beautiful large landscaped backyard. New paint throughout, New carpet throughout, new blinds, new recessed lighting and new upgraded bathrooms. Kitchen has been completely redone with exquisite new backsplash and quartz countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and sink. New ceiling fans and all fixtures throughout, No Common Walls, new sprinklers and fresh new landscaped front and backyard with new BBQ for summer parties. Large 2 car garage with direct access and a driveway that fits 2 cars. Association amenities include pool, spa, shower rooms, All this with easy access to freeways, nearby shopping, and the Alta Vista Golf Course. Walk to award winning blue ribbon schools!

(RLNE4980333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Moreno Way have any available units?
1068 Moreno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 Moreno Way have?
Some of 1068 Moreno Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Moreno Way currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Moreno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Moreno Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1068 Moreno Way is pet friendly.
Does 1068 Moreno Way offer parking?
Yes, 1068 Moreno Way offers parking.
Does 1068 Moreno Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 Moreno Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Moreno Way have a pool?
Yes, 1068 Moreno Way has a pool.
Does 1068 Moreno Way have accessible units?
No, 1068 Moreno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Moreno Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Moreno Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles