Home
/
Pittsburg, CA
/
Diamond Hillside
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:16 AM

Diamond Hillside

Open Now until 6pm
2205 E Leland Rd · (925) 275-5048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 096 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Diamond Hillside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
guest suite
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Diamond Hillside Apartments in Pittsburg, CA offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Each cable ready apartment home includes central air and heat, unique floor plans, washer and dryer connections, as well as full appliance package. Ample parking is available to all residents and their guests. Located off the California Delta Highway and just minutes from Los Medanos College, shopping, dining, and area attractions, Los Prados Apartments in Pittsburg, CA offer the best in comfort, convenience and value.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48
Deposit: $600- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 membership fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions:
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $75/month. $75 for Additional Reserved Spots. Every apartment comes with one reserved covered carport. Two bedrooms can opt for a second uncovered reserved space. No visitor parking spots are available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Diamond Hillside have any available units?
Diamond Hillside has 2 units available starting at $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburg, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Diamond Hillside have?
Some of Diamond Hillside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Diamond Hillside currently offering any rent specials?
Diamond Hillside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Diamond Hillside pet-friendly?
Yes, Diamond Hillside is pet friendly.
Does Diamond Hillside offer parking?
Yes, Diamond Hillside offers parking.
Does Diamond Hillside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Diamond Hillside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Diamond Hillside have a pool?
Yes, Diamond Hillside has a pool.
Does Diamond Hillside have accessible units?
No, Diamond Hillside does not have accessible units.
Does Diamond Hillside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Diamond Hillside has units with dishwashers.

