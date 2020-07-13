Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed guest suite new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Diamond Hillside Apartments in Pittsburg, CA offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Each cable ready apartment home includes central air and heat, unique floor plans, washer and dryer connections, as well as full appliance package. Ample parking is available to all residents and their guests. Located off the California Delta Highway and just minutes from Los Medanos College, shopping, dining, and area attractions, Los Prados Apartments in Pittsburg, CA offer the best in comfort, convenience and value.