Diamond Hillside.

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48
Deposit: $600- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 membership fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions:
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $75/month. $75 for Additional Reserved Spots. Every apartment comes with one reserved covered carport. Two bedrooms can opt for a second uncovered reserved space. No visitor parking spots are available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Assigned.