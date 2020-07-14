All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Kirker Creek Apartments

1000 Pheasant Dr · (833) 226-3741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 21-054 · Avail. now

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 09-289 · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 40-4004 · Avail. now

$1,936

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 40-4012 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 34-1158 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,238

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 15-1138 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,358

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 993 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kirker Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
dog park
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
e-payments
garage
cats allowed
24hr gym
on-site laundry
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
Nestled up in the hills, Kirker Creek Apartments for Rent in Pittsburg, CA is the place you want to call home. You can enjoy the beautiful scenic views as well as luxury amenities such as new appliances, a business center, and three refreshing pools with our recent community renovations. Enjoy luxury apartment living in our private, gated pet-friendly community with the mountain and creek views you will absolutely enjoy.

The streets throughout our community are lined with trees that change throughout the year from springtime blossoms to colorful autumn foliage. Relax in the grassy recreation areas under the trees or even with a session in one of our tanning beds. Along with the many attractive community features, our Pittsburg apartments for rent are also located just minutes from the BART as well as Highway 4 and the 680 Freeway, making for an easy commute to work or play in the city.

Come for a visit or schedule a tour with our leasing team to show you what makes our Pittsbu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $750 (townhome)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kirker Creek Apartments have any available units?
Kirker Creek Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,789 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburg, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Kirker Creek Apartments have?
Some of Kirker Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kirker Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kirker Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kirker Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kirker Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kirker Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kirker Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Kirker Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kirker Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kirker Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Kirker Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Kirker Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kirker Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kirker Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kirker Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
