Apartment List
/
CA
/
pittsburg
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

66 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA

Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
644 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
$
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
708 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
11 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
550 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Concord
11 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
7 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
13 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
572 sqft
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Ellis Lake
3 Units Available
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Ellis Lake
6 Units Available
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
617 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Concord
2 Units Available
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
554 sqft
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146
1505 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
634 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONCORD/CLAYTON CONDO / WASHER/DRYER / HARD WOOD FLOORS - Our beautiful downstairs condo is located in The Corners community on Kirker Pass Rd, Designer kitchen and bath and gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ellis Lake
1 Unit Available
1591 Ellis St #316
1591 Ellis Street, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
646 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Concord
1 Unit Available
2178 Pacheco St
2178 Pacheco Street, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
650 sqft
Apartment #7 Available 06/27/20 Seldom available. Gorgeous historic building in downtown Concord. One block from vibrant Todos Santos Square. An easy walk to BART, shops, cafes, park, & activities. Top floor, one bedroom, one bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Dana Estates
1 Unit Available
1754 Lynwood Drive
1754 Lynwood Dr, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
930 sqft
* Newly built beautiful, spacious, quiet house nestled amongst the oaks and redwood trees * Located in the highly desirable Dana Estates * Not your average cottage size home * ONE LARGE BEDROOM (16' x 20') with walk-in-closet * 2 FULL BATHROOMS, one

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
32 E 16TH ST
32 East 16th Street, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Centrally located and updated unit available! This unit offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, updated kitchen and living space. New granite and new laminate flooring with all new appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
605 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Diablo Hills
6 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,487
730 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bancroft Village
12 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,470
743 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.

June 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report. Pittsburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report. Pittsburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pittsburg rent trends were flat over the past month

Pittsburg rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburg stand at $2,542 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,194 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pittsburg over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pittsburg

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pittsburg, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pittsburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Pittsburg's median two-bedroom rent of $3,194 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% decline in Pittsburg.
    • While rents in Pittsburg fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pittsburg than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Pittsburg is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pittsburg 1 BedroomsPittsburg 2 BedroomsPittsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPittsburg 3 BedroomsPittsburg Apartments under $1,800Pittsburg Apartments under $2,000
    Pittsburg Apartments under $2,200Pittsburg Apartments with BalconyPittsburg Apartments with GaragePittsburg Apartments with GymPittsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPittsburg Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Pittsburg Apartments with ParkingPittsburg Apartments with PoolPittsburg Apartments with Washer-DryerPittsburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsPittsburg Furnished ApartmentsPittsburg Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
    Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CA
    American Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Los Medanos CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
    California State University-Sacramento