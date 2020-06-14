Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

65 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA with garage

Pittsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
158 Alturas Avenue
158 Alturas Avenue, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2125 sqft
158 Alturas Avenue Available 07/17/20 Plan 2 - Brand New Construction! Single Family Residence Approx 2,125 sf - 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bathrooms - attached 2-car garage. Home under construction - completion and move in date is subject to change.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
483 E 9th Street
483 East 9th Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1156 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
111 Steinbeck Ct
111 Steinbeck Court, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1629 sqft
Jas Deepak - 925-899-0161 - Enjoy living in this Single-Story,well-maintained house in an established neighborhood in BayPoint/Pittsburg. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 3-car garage. All rooms are light and bright.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
241 JUPITER CT
241 Jupiter Court, Pittsburg, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2031 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Minutes to shopping, schools, college freeway and BART! Accessible community in newer part of Pittsburg. Spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets. Spacious family room and dining area.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
111 Ramona Street
111 Ramona Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
**PENDING** 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pittsburg Duplex -Section 8 OK - **PENDING** 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pittsburg Spacious and updated kitchen Freshly painted and new flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
255 W 11TH ST
255 West 11th Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
740 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Nice bright unit. Centrally located quick access to HWY 4, Downtown Pittsburg, Shops, Restaurants. Hurry wont last. Sorry No Pets!
1 of 14

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2105 Lemontree Way #2
2105 Lemontree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
903 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! - -2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Concord
2 Units Available
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Estates
1 Unit Available
2824 Westgate Avenue
2824 Westgate Avenue, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1020 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been remodeled top to bottom with hardwood floors, granite counters, dual paned windows and stainless steel appliances. The living room is large and has a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Concord
1 Unit Available
2178 Pacheco St
2178 Pacheco Street, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
650 sqft
Apartment #7 Available 06/27/20 Seldom available. Gorgeous historic building in downtown Concord. One block from vibrant Todos Santos Square. An easy walk to BART, shops, cafes, park, & activities. Top floor, one bedroom, one bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3946 Hidden Grove Ln.
3946 Hidden Grove Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2287 sqft
Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home built in 2005!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
352 Blue Oak Ln
352 Blue Oak Lane, Clayton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,725
2966 sqft
352 Blue Oak Ln Available 07/15/20 Executive home in desirable Clayton neighborhood! - Executive home in a desirable neighborhood! Newer carpets throughout the home. This home contains 4 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
622 W 12th Street
622 West 12th Street, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
622 W 12th Street Available 07/01/20 Cute Home in Rivertown District of Antioch! - This adorable home is ready for you to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Estates
1 Unit Available
2754 Mayfair Avenue
2754 Mayfair Avenue, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1020 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
4414 Prairie Willow Ct.
4414 Prairie Willow Court, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1917 sqft
4414 Prairie Willow Ct. Available 07/01/20 Crossings Neighborhood 4 bedroom home for lease! - Welcome to The Crossings neighborhood in sunny Concord California.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
2618 Wisteria Way
2618 Wisteria Way, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1740 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath Close to BART - 3 Bed Rooms/3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5518 Arizona Dr.
5518 Arizona Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1128 sqft
Concord Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable State Streets - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4022 Wilson Lane
4022 Wilson Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1539 sqft
Very nice 4 Bd/2 Ba, 1539 sf single-family house in Concord available now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mount Diablo
1 Unit Available
2300 Hemlock Ave
2300 Hemlock Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Brand New Construction. Completed May 30, 2020. AMAZING COMMUTER LOCATION! Spacious single story layout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
1409 Park Glen Ct
1409 Parkglen Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
Charla Messina - 925-435-5537 - Need more space? Want a backyard? This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1500 sq.ft. of living space offers a comfortable floor plan that has been recently updated and is ready for you to enjoy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pittsburg, CA

Pittsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

