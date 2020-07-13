Apartment List
/
CA
/
pittsburg
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

90 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
931 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2106 Peppertree Way #1
2106 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Single Story 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo in Antioch. Section 8 OK - 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Antioch. Tile and Laminate throughout. Stove and Refrigerator included. HOA Amenities include community pool and security. Central Air Conditioning and Heat.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1
1214 Sycamore Dr, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
822 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community. Section 8 OK - Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community.

1 of 10

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2105 Lemontree Way #2
2105 Lemontree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
903 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! - -2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Peppertree Way Unit 1
2118 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
822 sqft
2118 Peppertree Way Unit 1 Available 07/18/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single story! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom and bath single story. Kitchen with stove/oven/refrigerator/microwave/pantry. Breakfast bar. Large dinette area.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,863
1209 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Ellis Lake
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Clayton Valley
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Ellis Lake
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to BART, multiple freeways and the "Park and Stop" Mall. Units include carpeting, ceramic tiles floors, and dining rooms. Community has lush landscaping, recent renovations, and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
801 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
780 sqft
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
2 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5055 Valley Crest Drive
5055 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1220 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, new paint. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
1169 Shell Ln.
1169 Shell Lane, Clayton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1355 sqft
Clayton Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom within walking distance to Mt. Diablo Elementary & downtown Clayton - Address: 1169 Shell Ln. Clayton, CA Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
4815 EAGLE WAY
4815 Eagle Way, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1564 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - COME AND SEE!!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE! UPDATED KITCHEN ,GRANITE COUNTERS. BEAUTIFUL WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, AND CARPET. NICE BACKYARD WITH PATIO. COMMUNITY POOL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5020 Valley Crest Drive
5020 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1080 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled top to bottom with newer hardwood floors, carpet, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, doors, fixtures and paint.

July 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report. Pittsburg rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report. Pittsburg rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pittsburg rents increased moderately over the past month

Pittsburg rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburg stand at $2,549 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Pittsburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pittsburg over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pittsburg

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pittsburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pittsburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Pittsburg's median two-bedroom rent of $3,203 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pittsburg fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pittsburg than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Pittsburg is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pittsburg 1 BedroomsPittsburg 2 BedroomsPittsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPittsburg 3 BedroomsPittsburg Apartments under $1,800Pittsburg Apartments under $2,000
    Pittsburg Apartments under $2,200Pittsburg Apartments with BalconyPittsburg Apartments with GaragePittsburg Apartments with GymPittsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPittsburg Apartments with Parking
    Pittsburg Apartments with PoolPittsburg Apartments with Washer-DryerPittsburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsPittsburg Furnished ApartmentsPittsburg Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
    Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CA
    American Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Los Medanos CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
    California State University-Sacramento