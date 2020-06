Amenities

Jas Deepak - 925-899-0161 - Enjoy living in this Single-Story,well-maintained house in an established neighborhood in BayPoint/Pittsburg. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 3-car garage. All rooms are light and bright. The kitchen is large and open, features tile counters, and separate dining area. It has an open floor plan with a cathedral ceiling, freshly renovated, and a low maintenance backyard. It is easily accessible to HWY 4, BART, and neighborhood shopping.