2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:15 PM
39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Petaluma, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses
619 F Street, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses in Petaluma. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
981 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
10 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1289 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1162 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Alma Ct
14 Alma Court, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2bd/1ba unit located near downtown! Move in special - please contact us to discuss! walk- ability score of 10/10.... Top rated shopping & restaurants within minutes!
Results within 1 mile of Petaluma
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4547 Petaluma Blvd N 7
4547 Petaluma Blvd N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom House with private fenced yard - Property Id: 273255 Do Not Drive By! This is a private road and it will disturb the tenants. Please set up a time to see it. This is a cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home that sits on 3 acres.
Results within 5 miles of Petaluma
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
19 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
682 Santa Alicia Drive
682 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
697 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 full bath - lovely sunny deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
642 SANTA ALICIA DRIVE
642 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
642 Santa Alicia Drive in Rohnert Park - This recently upgraded 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom end unit is what you've been looking for! Both new carpet and lifetime laminate flooring have been installed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Eagle Drive
185 Eagle Drive, Cotati, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1008 sqft
Quaint In Cotati Single Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single level two bedroom two bath home with a 1 1/2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings through out main living areas and master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 Parkway Drive
1408 Parkway Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1162 sqft
2bd. Rohnert Park Apartment ~ 2 Levels ~ Water & Garbage Included - This lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is two level and close to everything. Complex has a swimming pool and tennis courts. This home accepts co signer and is close to SSU.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7509 Camino Colegio
7509 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
The Terraces in Rohnert Park- Available June 1st - Light and Bright 2 bed / 2 full bath upper level Condo. One covered parking spot. Complex has Pool. One bedroom on 1st level, and Master on upper level with en-suite bath.
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
708 Santa Alicia Drive
708 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
723 sqft
Lovely second-floor condo in A-Section of Rohnert Park! Large living/dining room combination. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Includes a small rear patio with storage closet.
Results within 10 miles of Petaluma
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
27 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central Novato
7 Units Available
Millworks
900 Reichert Ave, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1460 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills and conveniently located near Historic Old Town Novato. Walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Grant Avenue, restaurants, and retail. Pet friendly. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1103 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
