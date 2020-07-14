Theatre Square Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage internet access media room lobby

Theatre Square offers gorgeous apartment homes for lease near the water’s edge. We have a generous selection of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with must-have features and stylish accents. Our kitchens feature granite slab countertops, custom cherry cabinets, and a complete line of modern appliances. Enjoy spacious bedrooms, stunning views of downtown, and loft-style interiors. More than just a place to live, Theatre Square creates a sophisticated living community in the heart of Petaluma, California.



Live at Theatre Square and you’ll be immersed in a world of boutique stores, delicious locally owned restaurants, and a wealth of entertainment options. Our backyard is home to a number of romantic pathways and biking trails with scenic views of the riverbed. Even better, Theatre Square is just a short drive from the 101 Highway, giving you direct access to San Francisco and beyond. Treat yourself to calling Theatre Square “home”! Schedule a virtual or self-guided tou