Petaluma, CA
Theatre Square Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:02 PM

Theatre Square Apartments

101 2nd St Suite 130 · (707) 346-5473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA 94952

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 265-107 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 301-421 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit PT-318 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 305-344 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 321-333 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Theatre Square Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
media room
lobby
Theatre Square offers gorgeous apartment homes for lease near the water’s edge. We have a generous selection of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with must-have features and stylish accents. Our kitchens feature granite slab countertops, custom cherry cabinets, and a complete line of modern appliances. Enjoy spacious bedrooms, stunning views of downtown, and loft-style interiors. More than just a place to live, Theatre Square creates a sophisticated living community in the heart of Petaluma, California.

Live at Theatre Square and you’ll be immersed in a world of boutique stores, delicious locally owned restaurants, and a wealth of entertainment options. Our backyard is home to a number of romantic pathways and biking trails with scenic views of the riverbed. Even better, Theatre Square is just a short drive from the 101 Highway, giving you direct access to San Francisco and beyond. Treat yourself to calling Theatre Square “home”! Schedule a virtual or self-guided tou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio: $700, 1 Bed: $800, 2 Beds: $900, 3 Beds: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $70 per dog
rent: $70 per dog/month
Cats
fee: $50 per cat
rent: $50 per cat/month
Parking Details: Parking Garage, Street. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Theatre Square Apartments have any available units?
Theatre Square Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Theatre Square Apartments have?
Some of Theatre Square Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Theatre Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Theatre Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Theatre Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Theatre Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Theatre Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Theatre Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Theatre Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Theatre Square Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Theatre Square Apartments have a pool?
No, Theatre Square Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Theatre Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Theatre Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Theatre Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Theatre Square Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Theatre Square Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Theatre Square Apartments has units with air conditioning.
