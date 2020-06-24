All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

1260 La Loma Road

1260 La Loma Road · No Longer Available
Location

1260 La Loma Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated on Johnston Lake in the prestigious S. San Rafael neighborhood of Pasadena, this grand Craftsman was designed by architect Doug Ewing. Built in 2006/7, it has a unique setting on Johnston Lake and features a private dock & separate guest house. Fully embracing the 1/2 acre site, wrapping around mature oaks & sycamores, the idyllic setting is truly magnificent. The home features a great room with soaring 18'' ceilings, a boulder fireplace and wood beamed ceiling. The grand space opensonto a large lawn and lake view. The formal dining room is elegant. The magnificent master-suite with fireplace, exquisite bath, huge walk-in closet & private patio rivals any 6 Star hotel. There are three additional en-suite bedrooms and a den with a private patio. The kitchen will suit any chef's needs and includes a lovely dining area that overlooks the lake. With multiple patios, this peaceful sanctuary has an extraordinary setting, perfect for hosting elegant affairs of epic proportions.This ''Progressive style'' home features natural materials , large windows and an indoor-outdoor ambiance. Featured in movies like ''A Deadly Adoption'' and ''Extant''. Separate furnished guest house with great room, 3/4 bath & kitchen, overlooks the lake. Fully furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 La Loma Road have any available units?
1260 La Loma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 La Loma Road have?
Some of 1260 La Loma Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 La Loma Road currently offering any rent specials?
1260 La Loma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 La Loma Road pet-friendly?
No, 1260 La Loma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1260 La Loma Road offer parking?
Yes, 1260 La Loma Road offers parking.
Does 1260 La Loma Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 La Loma Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 La Loma Road have a pool?
No, 1260 La Loma Road does not have a pool.
Does 1260 La Loma Road have accessible units?
No, 1260 La Loma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 La Loma Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 La Loma Road has units with dishwashers.
