1260 La Loma Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Situated on Johnston Lake in the prestigious S. San Rafael neighborhood of Pasadena, this grand Craftsman was designed by architect Doug Ewing. Built in 2006/7, it has a unique setting on Johnston Lake and features a private dock & separate guest house. Fully embracing the 1/2 acre site, wrapping around mature oaks & sycamores, the idyllic setting is truly magnificent. The home features a great room with soaring 18'' ceilings, a boulder fireplace and wood beamed ceiling. The grand space opensonto a large lawn and lake view. The formal dining room is elegant. The magnificent master-suite with fireplace, exquisite bath, huge walk-in closet & private patio rivals any 6 Star hotel. There are three additional en-suite bedrooms and a den with a private patio. The kitchen will suit any chef's needs and includes a lovely dining area that overlooks the lake. With multiple patios, this peaceful sanctuary has an extraordinary setting, perfect for hosting elegant affairs of epic proportions.This ''Progressive style'' home features natural materials , large windows and an indoor-outdoor ambiance. Featured in movies like ''A Deadly Adoption'' and ''Extant''. Separate furnished guest house with great room, 3/4 bath & kitchen, overlooks the lake. Fully furnished