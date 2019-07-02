All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 560 Via Almar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
560 Via Almar
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

560 Via Almar

560 via Almar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

560 via Almar, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location with an ocean VIEW! Enjoy the incredible convenience and beauty of living in Lower Malaga Cove with easy access off the hill, gorgeous ocean, coastline and sunset views and incredible proximity to Bluff Cove, Malaga Cove Plaza, Rat Beach and hiking trails. This 2 bedroom + office or 3 bedroom home has a lovely back patio with a lemon tree, one car garage + 3 parking spaces, a fireplace in the living room, washer/dryer/workshop in the garage and lots of storage throughout. You won't want to miss the abundant views from this home which include the Queen's Necklace, South Bay, Pacific Ocean and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Via Almar have any available units?
560 Via Almar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 560 Via Almar have?
Some of 560 Via Almar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Via Almar currently offering any rent specials?
560 Via Almar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Via Almar pet-friendly?
No, 560 Via Almar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 560 Via Almar offer parking?
Yes, 560 Via Almar offers parking.
Does 560 Via Almar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 Via Almar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Via Almar have a pool?
No, 560 Via Almar does not have a pool.
Does 560 Via Almar have accessible units?
No, 560 Via Almar does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Via Almar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Via Almar has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Via Almar have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Via Almar does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with GaragePalos Verdes Estates Furnished Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles