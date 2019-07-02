560 Via Almar

Amenities

Location, location, location with an ocean VIEW! Enjoy the incredible convenience and beauty of living in Lower Malaga Cove with easy access off the hill, gorgeous ocean, coastline and sunset views and incredible proximity to Bluff Cove, Malaga Cove Plaza, Rat Beach and hiking trails. This 2 bedroom + office or 3 bedroom home has a lovely back patio with a lemon tree, one car garage + 3 parking spaces, a fireplace in the living room, washer/dryer/workshop in the garage and lots of storage throughout. You won't want to miss the abundant views from this home which include the Queen's Necklace, South Bay, Pacific Ocean and more!