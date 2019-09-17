4020 Via Picaposte

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Inviting and well maintained one level single family house with 1936SF of living space! Located on a 7923SF spacious lot and beautifully tree lined street and is walking distance to Valmonte Sunrise Preschool! Features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus an office w/built in desk which can be used as a 4th bedroom! Home features a formal entry way, open living room w/gas fireplace & dining area w/chandelier. The private master bedroom suite is in the rear of the house with an attached ¾ bathroom with brand new frame less shower door and sliding glass doors to brick patio area. The kitchen is remodeled w/granite counter tops, s/s dual sinks, refinished cabinets, s/s stove, dishwasher & microwave included! There is a separate laundry area w/washer & dryer hookups w/access to the garage & side patio area! Floor to ceiling glass slider doors open to the backyard which is perfect for family gatherings, BBQ and entertaining! Owners just added new carpet & repainted the interior plus added new sod in rear yard and has sprinklers! The 2 car garage is in the front with access to the side yard and there is a stamped concrete driveway for easy entry. On a clear day you can see the San Gabriel Mountains and City Lights View!