4020 Via Picaposte
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

4020 Via Picaposte

4020 via Picaposte · No Longer Available
Location

4020 via Picaposte, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Inviting and well maintained one level single family house with 1936SF of living space! Located on a 7923SF spacious lot and beautifully tree lined street and is walking distance to Valmonte Sunrise Preschool! Features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus an office w/built in desk which can be used as a 4th bedroom! Home features a formal entry way, open living room w/gas fireplace & dining area w/chandelier. The private master bedroom suite is in the rear of the house with an attached ¾ bathroom with brand new frame less shower door and sliding glass doors to brick patio area. The kitchen is remodeled w/granite counter tops, s/s dual sinks, refinished cabinets, s/s stove, dishwasher & microwave included! There is a separate laundry area w/washer & dryer hookups w/access to the garage & side patio area! Floor to ceiling glass slider doors open to the backyard which is perfect for family gatherings, BBQ and entertaining! Owners just added new carpet & repainted the interior plus added new sod in rear yard and has sprinklers! The 2 car garage is in the front with access to the side yard and there is a stamped concrete driveway for easy entry. On a clear day you can see the San Gabriel Mountains and City Lights View!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Via Picaposte have any available units?
4020 Via Picaposte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 4020 Via Picaposte have?
Some of 4020 Via Picaposte's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Via Picaposte currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Via Picaposte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Via Picaposte pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Via Picaposte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 4020 Via Picaposte offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Via Picaposte offers parking.
Does 4020 Via Picaposte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Via Picaposte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Via Picaposte have a pool?
No, 4020 Via Picaposte does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Via Picaposte have accessible units?
No, 4020 Via Picaposte does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Via Picaposte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Via Picaposte has units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 Via Picaposte have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 Via Picaposte does not have units with air conditioning.
