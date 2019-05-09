2940 Via Alvarado

Amenities

Spectacular 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath Home with Panoramic Ocean Views in Lower Lunada Bay designed by Doug Leach. Approximately 3467 Sq. Ft. completed in 2015. Feels like Brand New Construction. Light and Bright open Great Room/Dining Room/ Kitchen with vaulted beam ceilings and fireplace and large sunset viewing decks. Chefs Kitchen with Stainless Steel Wolf Range/Oven/ Microwave/Subzero Refrigerator & Wine Refrigerator, Bosch Dishwasher and walk-in Pantry. Perfect Entertaining outdoor covered patio area with fireplace, custom built-in BBQ, and TV. Upper level backyard with ocean views and room for a pool and spa. Ideal Floor plan with Master Suite with fireplace and large walk in closet and beautiful Master Bath on the main level and the other three bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and Laundry room plus large storage room on the lower level. Laundry Room with lots of Built-ins, sink and brand new Samsung Washer and Dryer. Complete Home Entertainment system with 3 TV's and Sonos and Surround Sound inside and outside as well as a state of the art security system with 5 cameras. Walk one Block to the Bluffs and to Lunada Bay School. This home is truly a masterpiece and must be seen to appreciate all of the details and special features.