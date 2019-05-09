All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:56 PM

2940 Via Alvarado

2940 Via Alvarado · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Via Alvarado, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
Spectacular 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath Home with Panoramic Ocean Views in Lower Lunada Bay designed by Doug Leach. Approximately 3467 Sq. Ft. completed in 2015. Feels like Brand New Construction. Light and Bright open Great Room/Dining Room/ Kitchen with vaulted beam ceilings and fireplace and large sunset viewing decks. Chefs Kitchen with Stainless Steel Wolf Range/Oven/ Microwave/Subzero Refrigerator & Wine Refrigerator, Bosch Dishwasher and walk-in Pantry. Perfect Entertaining outdoor covered patio area with fireplace, custom built-in BBQ, and TV. Upper level backyard with ocean views and room for a pool and spa. Ideal Floor plan with Master Suite with fireplace and large walk in closet and beautiful Master Bath on the main level and the other three bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and Laundry room plus large storage room on the lower level. Laundry Room with lots of Built-ins, sink and brand new Samsung Washer and Dryer. Complete Home Entertainment system with 3 TV's and Sonos and Surround Sound inside and outside as well as a state of the art security system with 5 cameras. Walk one Block to the Bluffs and to Lunada Bay School. This home is truly a masterpiece and must be seen to appreciate all of the details and special features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Via Alvarado have any available units?
2940 Via Alvarado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 2940 Via Alvarado have?
Some of 2940 Via Alvarado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Via Alvarado currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Via Alvarado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Via Alvarado pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Via Alvarado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2940 Via Alvarado offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Via Alvarado offers parking.
Does 2940 Via Alvarado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2940 Via Alvarado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Via Alvarado have a pool?
Yes, 2940 Via Alvarado has a pool.
Does 2940 Via Alvarado have accessible units?
No, 2940 Via Alvarado does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Via Alvarado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 Via Alvarado has units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Via Alvarado have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Via Alvarado does not have units with air conditioning.
