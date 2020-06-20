All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2808 Via Neve, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 5244 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This spectacular lower Lunada Bay home features expansive 180-degree ocean views! It has beautifully versatile living spaces and is in a prime location for privacy as well as access to the community activities nearby. An inviting double door entry opens to a formal dining and living room with French doors leading to a resort-like yard. The expertly designed chef’s kitchen is equipped with top of the line stainless appliances including an 8 burner Wolf range and oven and SubZero refrigerator. An oversized center island flows to the huge family room with shiplap ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream. It is spacious and secluded and features a saltwater pool and spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and professional-grade turf. Upstairs the home features 4 spacious bedrooms, including a stunning ocean view master suite with a fireplace, luxurious master bathroom, and walk-in closet. The 5th bedroom is on the ground floor with an ensuite bathroom. Other features include wide plank hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 laundry areas, zoned air conditioning, solar (pool & house), integrated smart lighting and sound inside and out and a 3 car garage. This is a rare opportunity to own a completely remodeled home on 1/3 acre just steps to the bluffs and Lunada Bay Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

