2808 Via Neve

Amenities
This spectacular lower Lunada Bay home features expansive 180-degree ocean views! It has beautifully versatile living spaces and is in a prime location for privacy as well as access to the community activities nearby. An inviting double door entry opens to a formal dining and living room with French doors leading to a resort-like yard. The expertly designed chef’s kitchen is equipped with top of the line stainless appliances including an 8 burner Wolf range and oven and SubZero refrigerator. An oversized center island flows to the huge family room with shiplap ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream. It is spacious and secluded and features a saltwater pool and spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and professional-grade turf. Upstairs the home features 4 spacious bedrooms, including a stunning ocean view master suite with a fireplace, luxurious master bathroom, and walk-in closet. The 5th bedroom is on the ground floor with an ensuite bathroom. Other features include wide plank hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 laundry areas, zoned air conditioning, solar (pool & house), integrated smart lighting and sound inside and out and a 3 car garage. This is a rare opportunity to own a completely remodeled home on 1/3 acre just steps to the bluffs and Lunada Bay Elementary School.