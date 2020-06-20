2808 Via Neve

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

This spectacular lower Lunada Bay home features expansive 180-degree ocean views! It has beautifully versatile living spaces and is in a prime location for privacy as well as access to the community activities nearby. An inviting double door entry opens to a formal dining and living room with French doors leading to a resort-like yard. The expertly designed chef’s kitchen is equipped with top of the line stainless appliances including an 8 burner Wolf range and oven and SubZero refrigerator. An oversized center island flows to the huge family room with shiplap ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream. It is spacious and secluded and features a saltwater pool and spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and professional-grade turf. Upstairs the home features 4 spacious bedrooms, including a stunning ocean view master suite with a fireplace, luxurious master bathroom, and walk-in closet. The 5th bedroom is on the ground floor with an ensuite bathroom. Other features include wide plank hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 laundry areas, zoned air conditioning, solar (pool & house), integrated smart lighting and sound inside and out and a 3 car garage. This is a rare opportunity to own a completely remodeled home on 1/3 acre just steps to the bluffs and Lunada Bay Elementary School.