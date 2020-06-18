All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
2405 Via Carrillo

2405 Via Carrillo · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Via Carrillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Immaculate 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in a quiet, family friendly Lunada Bay neighborhood. Near the bluffs and Lunada Bay plaza! This home features wonderful light with a cozy fireplace in the living room with a balcony overlooking private backyard. Lower level includes family room with 2nd fireplace with sliders opening to backyard. New paint and carpet throughout. New kitchen appliances. Private landscaped, flat backyard with brick patio, lawn and fruit trees. Direct access 2-car attached garage. All three schools, Lunada Bay Elementary, Palos Verdes Intermediate and Palos Verdes High School are conveniently located within approximately 1 mile. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Via Carrillo have any available units?
2405 Via Carrillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 2405 Via Carrillo have?
Some of 2405 Via Carrillo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Via Carrillo currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Via Carrillo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Via Carrillo pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Via Carrillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2405 Via Carrillo offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Via Carrillo does offer parking.
Does 2405 Via Carrillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Via Carrillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Via Carrillo have a pool?
No, 2405 Via Carrillo does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Via Carrillo have accessible units?
Yes, 2405 Via Carrillo has accessible units.
Does 2405 Via Carrillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Via Carrillo has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Via Carrillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Via Carrillo does not have units with air conditioning.
