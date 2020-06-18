2405 Via Carrillo

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Immaculate 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in a quiet, family friendly Lunada Bay neighborhood. Near the bluffs and Lunada Bay plaza! This home features wonderful light with a cozy fireplace in the living room with a balcony overlooking private backyard. Lower level includes family room with 2nd fireplace with sliders opening to backyard. New paint and carpet throughout. New kitchen appliances. Private landscaped, flat backyard with brick patio, lawn and fruit trees. Direct access 2-car attached garage. All three schools, Lunada Bay Elementary, Palos Verdes Intermediate and Palos Verdes High School are conveniently located within approximately 1 mile. Available immediately!