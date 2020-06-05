All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 2316 Palos Verdes Drive W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:15 PM

2316 Palos Verdes Drive W

2316 Palos Verdes Drive West · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2316 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
Great property in amazing Lunada Bay area.Prime location! Kitchen has brand new quartz countertops, dishwasher, electric stove, new custom wood cabinets, and new tile floor, custom lights, a new electrical panel in the unit, new water heater. Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet and extra closet, the master bathroom is remodeled with custom cabinet, quartz countertop, and extra wide deep bathtub/shower, new carpet in bedrooms, hall and living room, all closets with brand new mirror doors, view of swimming pool, walking distance to Lunada Bay Elementary, PVIS, PVHS and gorgeous Lunada Bay cliffs and ocean. Enjoy this home the whole year. This is a great area with walking distance to not only the cliffs but Restaurants and coffee shops. Very peaceful area. Available June 1st. Convenient to LAX and Freeways.
PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE BY FEBRUARY 29TH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

