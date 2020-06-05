2316 Palos Verdes Drive W

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool coffee bar bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar pool

Great property in amazing Lunada Bay area.Prime location! Kitchen has brand new quartz countertops, dishwasher, electric stove, new custom wood cabinets, and new tile floor, custom lights, a new electrical panel in the unit, new water heater. Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet and extra closet, the master bathroom is remodeled with custom cabinet, quartz countertop, and extra wide deep bathtub/shower, new carpet in bedrooms, hall and living room, all closets with brand new mirror doors, view of swimming pool, walking distance to Lunada Bay Elementary, PVIS, PVHS and gorgeous Lunada Bay cliffs and ocean. Enjoy this home the whole year. This is a great area with walking distance to not only the cliffs but Restaurants and coffee shops. Very peaceful area. Available June 1st. Convenient to LAX and Freeways.

PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE BY FEBRUARY 29TH