Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2312 Chelsea Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:52 AM

2312 Chelsea Road

2312 Chelsea Road · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2312 Chelsea Road, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1786 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This home is situtated on one of the most picturesque streets in the heart of the Lunada Bay neighborhood of Palos Verdes Estates. It was remodeled throughout approx. 4 years ago which included the kitchen, bathrooms, floors, windows, heating and airconditioning system, and landscaping. A new roof was installed approx. one year ago. The home has a traditional floorplan with a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a large kitchen with laundry area. The spacious master suite with its private bathroom is at the end of the hallway and has sliding doors leading out to the patio and backyard. There is another bathroom in the hallway area which serves the two other bedrooms. There are hardwood floors throughout the home. Numerous windows bring in lots of natural light. The almost 12,000 sq. ft flat lot has a fenced in swimming pool, new landscaping and an automatic sprinkler system. If this hasn't convinced you yet, consider the fact that you can enjoy a peaceful stroll on the ocean bluffs, just one block away. You can also walk to the elementary, middle and high school as well as the Lunada Bay Plaza with its numerous restaurants and shops. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Chelsea Road have any available units?
2312 Chelsea Road has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2312 Chelsea Road have?
Some of 2312 Chelsea Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Chelsea Road currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Chelsea Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Chelsea Road pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Chelsea Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2312 Chelsea Road offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Chelsea Road does offer parking.
Does 2312 Chelsea Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 Chelsea Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Chelsea Road have a pool?
Yes, 2312 Chelsea Road has a pool.
Does 2312 Chelsea Road have accessible units?
No, 2312 Chelsea Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Chelsea Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Chelsea Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Chelsea Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2312 Chelsea Road has units with air conditioning.
