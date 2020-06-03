2312 Chelsea Road

Amenities

This home is situtated on one of the most picturesque streets in the heart of the Lunada Bay neighborhood of Palos Verdes Estates. It was remodeled throughout approx. 4 years ago which included the kitchen, bathrooms, floors, windows, heating and airconditioning system, and landscaping. A new roof was installed approx. one year ago. The home has a traditional floorplan with a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a large kitchen with laundry area. The spacious master suite with its private bathroom is at the end of the hallway and has sliding doors leading out to the patio and backyard. There is another bathroom in the hallway area which serves the two other bedrooms. There are hardwood floors throughout the home. Numerous windows bring in lots of natural light. The almost 12,000 sq. ft flat lot has a fenced in swimming pool, new landscaping and an automatic sprinkler system. If this hasn't convinced you yet, consider the fact that you can enjoy a peaceful stroll on the ocean bluffs, just one block away. You can also walk to the elementary, middle and high school as well as the Lunada Bay Plaza with its numerous restaurants and shops. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease.