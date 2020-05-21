1921 Via Estudillo

Amenities

This lovely upper Lunada Bay home enjoys ocean and tree-top views while just a short walk to Palos Verdes Intermediate school. As you enter the gated courtyard you are met with beveled glass doors and a view to the backyard. The living room has an ocean view deck. The kitchen with its center island, stainless appliances and stone counters and floors also includes an eating area. The master suite has updated vanities, His & Hers showers, walk in closet and separate closet. One bedroom is adjacent to the master suite while the two additional bedrooms are on a separate level with an updated bathroom featuring double vanities and double showers. Also featured are fireplaces in the family room and master suite, spacious bedrooms, a formal dining room, large open family room, laundry room, wood floors, direct access to the 3-car garage and a large, flat backyard.