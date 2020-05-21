All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 1921 Via Estudillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
1921 Via Estudillo
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

1921 Via Estudillo

1921 Via Estudillo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1921 Via Estudillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely upper Lunada Bay home enjoys ocean and tree-top views while just a short walk to Palos Verdes Intermediate school. As you enter the gated courtyard you are met with beveled glass doors and a view to the backyard. The living room has an ocean view deck. The kitchen with its center island, stainless appliances and stone counters and floors also includes an eating area. The master suite has updated vanities, His & Hers showers, walk in closet and separate closet. One bedroom is adjacent to the master suite while the two additional bedrooms are on a separate level with an updated bathroom featuring double vanities and double showers. Also featured are fireplaces in the family room and master suite, spacious bedrooms, a formal dining room, large open family room, laundry room, wood floors, direct access to the 3-car garage and a large, flat backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Via Estudillo have any available units?
1921 Via Estudillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1921 Via Estudillo have?
Some of 1921 Via Estudillo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Via Estudillo currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Via Estudillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Via Estudillo pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Via Estudillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1921 Via Estudillo offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Via Estudillo offers parking.
Does 1921 Via Estudillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Via Estudillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Via Estudillo have a pool?
No, 1921 Via Estudillo does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Via Estudillo have accessible units?
No, 1921 Via Estudillo does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Via Estudillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Via Estudillo has units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 Via Estudillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 Via Estudillo does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with GaragePalos Verdes Estates Furnished Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles