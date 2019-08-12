All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

1132 Via Zumaya

1132 via Zumaya · No Longer Available
Location

1132 via Zumaya, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The breathtaking panoramic ocean VIEWS will have you in absolute awe! Nearly every room of this 5 bdrm/4ba home enjoys stunning views of the ocean, Catalina Island to Santa Monica and Malibu. Located in the higher Lunada Bay of Palos Verdes Estates with the desirable Palos Verdes Peninsula School District. It has approx. 4,000 st ft., multiple balconies to step outside and take in the fresh air, and a separate guest bedroom that can be used as your home office. Further highlights include a beautifully renovated kitchen with Viking appliances and a wide wraparound deck that opens to the dining room. Great floorplan with a spacious high beamed living room, a large den with a wet bar, and a private master bedroom with a fireplace and sliders that open to a corner balcony. The lovely grounds include a rose garden, multiple fruit trees, and a 3 car attached garage with storage. Rare opportunity to enjoy the quality and comfort that Palos Verdes Estates has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Via Zumaya have any available units?
1132 Via Zumaya doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1132 Via Zumaya have?
Some of 1132 Via Zumaya's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Via Zumaya currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Via Zumaya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Via Zumaya pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Via Zumaya is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1132 Via Zumaya offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Via Zumaya offers parking.
Does 1132 Via Zumaya have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Via Zumaya does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Via Zumaya have a pool?
No, 1132 Via Zumaya does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Via Zumaya have accessible units?
No, 1132 Via Zumaya does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Via Zumaya have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Via Zumaya does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Via Zumaya have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Via Zumaya does not have units with air conditioning.
