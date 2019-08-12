1132 Via Zumaya

Amenities

The breathtaking panoramic ocean VIEWS will have you in absolute awe! Nearly every room of this 5 bdrm/4ba home enjoys stunning views of the ocean, Catalina Island to Santa Monica and Malibu. Located in the higher Lunada Bay of Palos Verdes Estates with the desirable Palos Verdes Peninsula School District. It has approx. 4,000 st ft., multiple balconies to step outside and take in the fresh air, and a separate guest bedroom that can be used as your home office. Further highlights include a beautifully renovated kitchen with Viking appliances and a wide wraparound deck that opens to the dining room. Great floorplan with a spacious high beamed living room, a large den with a wet bar, and a private master bedroom with a fireplace and sliders that open to a corner balcony. The lovely grounds include a rose garden, multiple fruit trees, and a 3 car attached garage with storage. Rare opportunity to enjoy the quality and comfort that Palos Verdes Estates has to offer!