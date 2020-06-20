409 Leland Avenue

Amenities
Charming 2br/1ba Palo Alto Home with Huge Backyard! - Located in the Evergreen Park neighborhood, this 2br/1ba home could be yours!
This beautiful property is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Palo Alto, 5 minutes away from the California Avenue Shopping District, and has great access to highways 101 and 280.
Highlights include a large open kitchen; hardwood floors throughout; and a spacious backyard with plenty of patio space for outdoor seating and activities!
Some additional features include:
- Large living room with functioning fireplace
- Detached two car garage
- Stainless steel appliances, including a combo microwave-convection oven.
-Washer/dryer in unit.
Sitting on a 7500sf lot, this home boasts one of the most beautiful backyards available! The property includes a large patio furnished with a 6 person dining table and a separate lounge area. The yard is landscaped with roses, multiple kinds of lilies, and your own little orchard: lemon, lime, peach, apple and cherry trees are all included!
Located in desirable Palo Alto, which boasts some of the best schools in the state!
Minimum 12 months lease, 2+ years desired. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.
No pets or smoking is allowed.
Virtual 3D Tour: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=DAfYCJn-wEmA37pj06nIpw
This property is professionally leased by Wilbur Properties.
DRE#00823559
