409 Leland Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel clubhouse

Charming 2br/1ba Palo Alto Home with Huge Backyard! - Located in the Evergreen Park neighborhood, this 2br/1ba home could be yours!



This beautiful property is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Palo Alto, 5 minutes away from the California Avenue Shopping District, and has great access to highways 101 and 280.



Highlights include a large open kitchen; hardwood floors throughout; and a spacious backyard with plenty of patio space for outdoor seating and activities!



Some additional features include:

- Large living room with functioning fireplace

- Detached two car garage

- Stainless steel appliances, including a combo microwave-convection oven.

-Washer/dryer in unit.



Sitting on a 7500sf lot, this home boasts one of the most beautiful backyards available! The property includes a large patio furnished with a 6 person dining table and a separate lounge area. The yard is landscaped with roses, multiple kinds of lilies, and your own little orchard: lemon, lime, peach, apple and cherry trees are all included!



Located in desirable Palo Alto, which boasts some of the best schools in the state!



Minimum 12 months lease, 2+ years desired. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.



No pets or smoking is allowed.



Virtual 3D Tour: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=DAfYCJn-wEmA37pj06nIpw



This property is professionally leased by Wilbur Properties.

DRE#00823559



No Pets Allowed



