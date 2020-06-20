All apartments in Palo Alto
Palo Alto, CA
409 Leland Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

409 Leland Avenue

409 Leland Avenue · (650) 847-3800
Location

409 Leland Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Evergreen Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 Leland Avenue · Avail. now

$5,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Charming 2br/1ba Palo Alto Home with Huge Backyard! - Located in the Evergreen Park neighborhood, this 2br/1ba home could be yours!

This beautiful property is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Palo Alto, 5 minutes away from the California Avenue Shopping District, and has great access to highways 101 and 280.

Highlights include a large open kitchen; hardwood floors throughout; and a spacious backyard with plenty of patio space for outdoor seating and activities!

Some additional features include:
- Large living room with functioning fireplace
- Detached two car garage
- Stainless steel appliances, including a combo microwave-convection oven.
-Washer/dryer in unit.

Sitting on a 7500sf lot, this home boasts one of the most beautiful backyards available! The property includes a large patio furnished with a 6 person dining table and a separate lounge area. The yard is landscaped with roses, multiple kinds of lilies, and your own little orchard: lemon, lime, peach, apple and cherry trees are all included!

Located in desirable Palo Alto, which boasts some of the best schools in the state!

Minimum 12 months lease, 2+ years desired. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.

No pets or smoking is allowed.

Virtual 3D Tour: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=DAfYCJn-wEmA37pj06nIpw

This property is professionally leased by Wilbur Properties.
DRE#00823559

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Leland Avenue have any available units?
409 Leland Avenue has a unit available for $5,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Leland Avenue have?
Some of 409 Leland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 Leland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 409 Leland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 409 Leland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 409 Leland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 409 Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Leland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Leland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
