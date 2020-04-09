3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated coffee bar playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking playground garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee16beaf74a115e2801b69b 5-star condition 3BR & 3BA townhome in a perfect location with all tasteful and artsy furniture, brand new appliances, kitchenware. Fully equipped with high tech. Located in a quiet & convenient community. Close to Stanford, Facebook, Google, Linkedin, Apple, etc, with many parks, shops and restaurants around. Modern design, artistically decorated, spacious & bright. 2-car garage & street parking. Easy access to Highways. 30 mins to SFO and SJC airports. We blend art, nature and technology in our house to make our home so unique as follows: 1. Everything is new: Unlike many houses in Palo Alto that are beyond 50 years old, this home was only built in 2008. And we bought all the furniture, bedding, kitchenware, appliances brand new in Dec 2019. We also remodeled this home and upgraded it in late Dec 2019. 2. Artsy & high-tech home in the best school district (Palo Alto Unified School District). PAUSD is a top school district offering elementary school, middle schools and high schools (all 10 out of 10 in school ratings). 3. Each bedroom has dedicated bathroom and laptop-friendly workspace: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 desks coming with wireless charging. And, Persian rug for each room. 4. Well designed venues for group activities: rocking chairs on private patio. dinning table for 8 people. Leather sofa couch and love seats in living room. Amazon FireTV stick and Samsung HDTV for video steaming. Private balcony for small groups to chat. 5. Convenient parking: Unlike many neighborhoods in Palo Alto where parking is a pain, we have a two-car garage and free/unlimited street parking. 6. Great for all ages and groups - parks, children's playground, libraries, coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores, hiking or biking trails - all within walking distance. Please contact me for showings and any questions. The rental asking price is $5,950/mo. Professional cleaned and



(RLNE5852620)