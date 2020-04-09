All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA

3700 Heron Way · (650) 463-9203
Location

3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Palo Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 3.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee16beaf74a115e2801b69b 5-star condition 3BR & 3BA townhome in a perfect location with all tasteful and artsy furniture, brand new appliances, kitchenware. Fully equipped with high tech. Located in a quiet & convenient community. Close to Stanford, Facebook, Google, Linkedin, Apple, etc, with many parks, shops and restaurants around. Modern design, artistically decorated, spacious & bright. 2-car garage & street parking. Easy access to Highways. 30 mins to SFO and SJC airports. We blend art, nature and technology in our house to make our home so unique as follows: 1. Everything is new: Unlike many houses in Palo Alto that are beyond 50 years old, this home was only built in 2008. And we bought all the furniture, bedding, kitchenware, appliances brand new in Dec 2019. We also remodeled this home and upgraded it in late Dec 2019. 2. Artsy & high-tech home in the best school district (Palo Alto Unified School District). PAUSD is a top school district offering elementary school, middle schools and high schools (all 10 out of 10 in school ratings). 3. Each bedroom has dedicated bathroom and laptop-friendly workspace: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 desks coming with wireless charging. And, Persian rug for each room. 4. Well designed venues for group activities: rocking chairs on private patio. dinning table for 8 people. Leather sofa couch and love seats in living room. Amazon FireTV stick and Samsung HDTV for video steaming. Private balcony for small groups to chat. 5. Convenient parking: Unlike many neighborhoods in Palo Alto where parking is a pain, we have a two-car garage and free/unlimited street parking. 6. Great for all ages and groups - parks, children's playground, libraries, coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores, hiking or biking trails - all within walking distance. Please contact me for showings and any questions. The rental asking price is $5,950/mo. Professional cleaned and

(RLNE5852620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA have any available units?
3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA have?
Some of 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA does offer parking.
Does 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA have a pool?
No, 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA have accessible units?
No, 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA does not have units with dishwashers.
