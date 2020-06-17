All apartments in Palo Alto
Palo Alto, CA
1180 Forest Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1180 Forest Ave

1180 Forest Avenue · (650) 815-1262
Location

1180 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Crescent Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1180 Forest Ave · Avail. now

$12,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Luxury Home with Extra Room - Downstairs "office" can also function as fourth bedroom! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for a beautiful two-story home in the highly desirable Crescent Park neighborhood.

Downstairs features living room, formal dining room, kitchen and lounge combo, laundry, office (or fourth bedroom), and full bath. Upstairs includes large master suite and remaining bedrooms and bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs. This home has plenty of livable common space with lots of large windows to let in light. The bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious and updated. The kitchen is large and perfect for the aspiring chef in your household.
Home also features backyard space with gorgeous semi-covered patio.

Two car garage with driveway offers plenty of storage, and two charging stations for electric vehicles.

3D Virtual Tour: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=nRfYCGDu1EKEQPeWyrtkRw&hideleadgen=1&autorotation=1

Home is in top rated district! (Addison Elementary, Greene Middle, and Palo Alto High School) (renter to verify enrollment with district).

This house will be rented unfurnished. All furniture seen in photos has been removed. Washer/dryer remain in laundry room. The renter is responsible for all utilities.

We are offering a 12-month lease to qualified applicants. Sorry - no pets, no smoking.

This property is managed by Wilbur Properties. Call or email to schedule a showing. DRE #02061066

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4813318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Forest Ave have any available units?
1180 Forest Ave has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 Forest Ave have?
Some of 1180 Forest Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Forest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Forest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Forest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1180 Forest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 1180 Forest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1180 Forest Ave offers parking.
Does 1180 Forest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1180 Forest Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Forest Ave have a pool?
No, 1180 Forest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1180 Forest Ave have accessible units?
No, 1180 Forest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Forest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1180 Forest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
