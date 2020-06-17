1180 Forest Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedroom Luxury Home with Extra Room - Downstairs "office" can also function as fourth bedroom! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for a beautiful two-story home in the highly desirable Crescent Park neighborhood.



Downstairs features living room, formal dining room, kitchen and lounge combo, laundry, office (or fourth bedroom), and full bath. Upstairs includes large master suite and remaining bedrooms and bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs. This home has plenty of livable common space with lots of large windows to let in light. The bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious and updated. The kitchen is large and perfect for the aspiring chef in your household.

Home also features backyard space with gorgeous semi-covered patio.



Two car garage with driveway offers plenty of storage, and two charging stations for electric vehicles.



3D Virtual Tour: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=nRfYCGDu1EKEQPeWyrtkRw&hideleadgen=1&autorotation=1



Home is in top rated district! (Addison Elementary, Greene Middle, and Palo Alto High School) (renter to verify enrollment with district).



This house will be rented unfurnished. All furniture seen in photos has been removed. Washer/dryer remain in laundry room. The renter is responsible for all utilities.



We are offering a 12-month lease to qualified applicants. Sorry - no pets, no smoking.



This property is managed by Wilbur Properties. Call or email to schedule a showing. DRE #02061066



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4813318)