1127 High St

Amenities

Our home is located in a quiet and convenience neighborhood.

The home is well equipped with sturdy furniture and standard daily supplies.

Guests have the complete unit to themselves, with a private entrance, while owner occupies downstairs in case there is any need.

Guest may relax inside the house or enjoy the sun in the large private front yard.



**BEDROOM AREAS**

- Luxurious and comfortable twin beds

- Foam mattress

- Bright rooms with natural light

- Natural light coming from the window as all rooms are surrounded with glass windows

- Closet space in every bedroom with hangers

- Desk and comfortable office swivel chairs available



**BATHROOM AREAS**

- Hand soap and body lotion

- Bathtub

- Shampoo, conditioner, and shower gel

- Makeup removers, Q-tips, and weight scales

- Hair Dryers



**ENTERTAINMENT**

- Fully-carpeted living room

- High-speed internet and Wi-Fi

- Vizio Smart LED TV (50" with YouTube, Netflix, etc). No cable.



**KITCHEN ITEMS**

- Refrigerator, stove, and microwave

- Silverware, cups, mugs, wine glasses, and plates

- Basic cooking ingredients cooking oil, Salt and pepper, some herbs and spices

- Cookware including pots, pans, baking pan, and cooking utensils

- Coffee and Nestle Coffee-Mate Powdered Creamer

- Water Kettle, Toasters, Coffee machine



**MISCELLANEOUS**

- Temperature control for central heating

- Airconditioning

- Iron & Ironing Board

- Washer and Dryer

- Laundry detergent and laundry softener

- Cleaning supplies

- Large private front yard



No Pets Allowed



