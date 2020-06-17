All apartments in Palo Alto
1127 High St
1127 High St

1127 High Street · (415) 890-6451
Location

1127 High Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301
University South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Bedroom 3 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit Bedroom 2 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit Bedroom 1 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit Whole House · Avail. now

$6,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Our home is located in a quiet and convenience neighborhood.
The home is well equipped with sturdy furniture and standard daily supplies.
Guests have the complete unit to themselves, with a private entrance, while owner occupies downstairs in case there is any need.
Guest may relax inside the house or enjoy the sun in the large private front yard.

**BEDROOM AREAS**
- Luxurious and comfortable twin beds
- Foam mattress
- Bright rooms with natural light
- Natural light coming from the window as all rooms are surrounded with glass windows
- Closet space in every bedroom with hangers
- Desk and comfortable office swivel chairs available

**BATHROOM AREAS**
- Hand soap and body lotion
- Bathtub
- Shampoo, conditioner, and shower gel
- Makeup removers, Q-tips, and weight scales
- Hair Dryers

**ENTERTAINMENT**
- Fully-carpeted living room
- High-speed internet and Wi-Fi
- Vizio Smart LED TV (50" with YouTube, Netflix, etc). No cable.

**KITCHEN ITEMS**
- Refrigerator, stove, and microwave
- Silverware, cups, mugs, wine glasses, and plates
- Basic cooking ingredients cooking oil, Salt and pepper, some herbs and spices
- Cookware including pots, pans, baking pan, and cooking utensils
- Coffee and Nestle Coffee-Mate Powdered Creamer
- Water Kettle, Toasters, Coffee machine

**MISCELLANEOUS**
- Temperature control for central heating
- Airconditioning
- Iron & Ironing Board
- Washer and Dryer
- Laundry detergent and laundry softener
- Cleaning supplies
- Large private front yard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5908291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 High St have any available units?
1127 High St has 4 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 High St have?
Some of 1127 High St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 High St currently offering any rent specials?
1127 High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 High St pet-friendly?
No, 1127 High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 1127 High St offer parking?
Yes, 1127 High St offers parking.
Does 1127 High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 High St have a pool?
No, 1127 High St does not have a pool.
Does 1127 High St have accessible units?
No, 1127 High St does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 High St does not have units with dishwashers.
