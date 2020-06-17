1127 High St

Amenities
Our home is located in a quiet and convenience neighborhood.
The home is well equipped with sturdy furniture and standard daily supplies.
Guests have the complete unit to themselves, with a private entrance, while owner occupies downstairs in case there is any need.
Guest may relax inside the house or enjoy the sun in the large private front yard.
**BEDROOM AREAS**
- Luxurious and comfortable twin beds
- Foam mattress
- Bright rooms with natural light
- Natural light coming from the window as all rooms are surrounded with glass windows
- Closet space in every bedroom with hangers
- Desk and comfortable office swivel chairs available
**BATHROOM AREAS**
- Hand soap and body lotion
- Bathtub
- Shampoo, conditioner, and shower gel
- Makeup removers, Q-tips, and weight scales
- Hair Dryers
**ENTERTAINMENT**
- Fully-carpeted living room
- High-speed internet and Wi-Fi
- Vizio Smart LED TV (50" with YouTube, Netflix, etc). No cable.
**KITCHEN ITEMS**
- Refrigerator, stove, and microwave
- Silverware, cups, mugs, wine glasses, and plates
- Basic cooking ingredients cooking oil, Salt and pepper, some herbs and spices
- Cookware including pots, pans, baking pan, and cooking utensils
- Coffee and Nestle Coffee-Mate Powdered Creamer
- Water Kettle, Toasters, Coffee machine
**MISCELLANEOUS**
- Temperature control for central heating
- Airconditioning
- Iron & Ironing Board
- Washer and Dryer
- Laundry detergent and laundry softener
- Cleaning supplies
- Large private front yard
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5908291)