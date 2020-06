Amenities

Long Term Lease available ASAP!! Located in Palm Desert Country Club 3 bedroom 2 bath home with pool & spa . This beautiful home has been remodeled. The kitchen has granite counters, The home is located on cul-sac and offers lots of privacy. The back yard has lots of space for to relax around the pool. The community has a golf course with a nice clubhouse and a great place to eat with music on the weekends.