Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

865 S B ST. #B1

865 South B Street · (661) 510-6959
Location

865 South B Street, Oxnard, CA 93030
Downtown Oxnard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 865 S B ST. #B1 · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
elevator
pool
hot tub
Beautiful One Bedroom and One Bath in Gated Community - Beautiful one bedroom and one bath Casa Marina condo in gated community. This unit is move-in ready and exactly what you have been looking for. It's handicapped accessible with an elevator and unit located on the first floor. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that opens to the dining area and right into the spacious living room and patio. Refrigerator is included, ceiling fans and Pergo floor throughout. Upgraded shower/tub and vanitie. Plenty of natural lighting. Spacious with walk-in closet, large bathroom. Washer/dryer in closet area on the patio. The HOA fee covers the water and trash and the outside maintenance. This is a private gated community, with pool and spa. Centrally located by Old Heritage Square, near restaurants, parks, shopping, coffee shops and more.

https://www.matterport.com/

(RLNE5812477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 S B ST. #B1 have any available units?
865 S B ST. #B1 has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 865 S B ST. #B1 have?
Some of 865 S B ST. #B1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 S B ST. #B1 currently offering any rent specials?
865 S B ST. #B1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 S B ST. #B1 pet-friendly?
No, 865 S B ST. #B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 865 S B ST. #B1 offer parking?
No, 865 S B ST. #B1 does not offer parking.
Does 865 S B ST. #B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 865 S B ST. #B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 S B ST. #B1 have a pool?
Yes, 865 S B ST. #B1 has a pool.
Does 865 S B ST. #B1 have accessible units?
Yes, 865 S B ST. #B1 has accessible units.
Does 865 S B ST. #B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 S B ST. #B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
