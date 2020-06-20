865 S B ST. #B1

Amenities

Beautiful One Bedroom and One Bath in Gated Community - Beautiful one bedroom and one bath Casa Marina condo in gated community. This unit is move-in ready and exactly what you have been looking for. It's handicapped accessible with an elevator and unit located on the first floor. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that opens to the dining area and right into the spacious living room and patio. Refrigerator is included, ceiling fans and Pergo floor throughout. Upgraded shower/tub and vanitie. Plenty of natural lighting. Spacious with walk-in closet, large bathroom. Washer/dryer in closet area on the patio. The HOA fee covers the water and trash and the outside maintenance. This is a private gated community, with pool and spa. Centrally located by Old Heritage Square, near restaurants, parks, shopping, coffee shops and more.



