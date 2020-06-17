All apartments in Oxnard
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:23 AM

3715 Via Pacifica Walk

3715 Via Pacifica Walk · (805) 483-5899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3715 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA 93035
Via Marina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a newer remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Deckside Villas HOA with pool access. This unit has a 2 car direct access garage. New hardwood floors installed throughout with new canned LED lighting. Freshly painted, new cabinets with new quartz kitchen counters. Unit includes a living room with fireplace, formal dining room small exterior patio, new stove, new dishwasher and new microwave. Interior Laundry hook-ups. HOA maintains (front) exterior landscape, gardener will maintain interior backyard. Tenant is responsible for utilities. No pets, No smoking. Must see to appreciate.
"virtual tour link"
LINK LABEL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Via Pacifica Walk have any available units?
3715 Via Pacifica Walk has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Via Pacifica Walk have?
Some of 3715 Via Pacifica Walk's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Via Pacifica Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Via Pacifica Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Via Pacifica Walk pet-friendly?
No, 3715 Via Pacifica Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 3715 Via Pacifica Walk offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Via Pacifica Walk does offer parking.
Does 3715 Via Pacifica Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Via Pacifica Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Via Pacifica Walk have a pool?
Yes, 3715 Via Pacifica Walk has a pool.
Does 3715 Via Pacifica Walk have accessible units?
No, 3715 Via Pacifica Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Via Pacifica Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 Via Pacifica Walk has units with dishwashers.
