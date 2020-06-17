3715 Via Pacifica Walk

Amenities
This is a newer remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Deckside Villas HOA with pool access. This unit has a 2 car direct access garage. New hardwood floors installed throughout with new canned LED lighting. Freshly painted, new cabinets with new quartz kitchen counters. Unit includes a living room with fireplace, formal dining room small exterior patio, new stove, new dishwasher and new microwave. Interior Laundry hook-ups. HOA maintains (front) exterior landscape, gardener will maintain interior backyard. Tenant is responsible for utilities. No pets, No smoking. Must see to appreciate.
