834 E Fairway Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

With its central location, this 3 bed and 2 bath quiet residential condo is perfect for working professionals. We have completely renovated the entire condo, including a new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops, and grey laminate flooring. Completely furnished with all furniture and all kitchen essentials. All bedrooms offer new queen size Spring Air Foam mattresses. The Master offers an en-suite bathroom with shower, while the other two bedrooms share a bathroom. The windows are double-pane for maximum noise reduction and temperature control. This is centrally located 1 miles from Old Town Orange and close proximity to Disneyland, CHOC & St. Joseph Hospitals, Anaheim Convention Center,

Newport & Huntington Beaches, and Chapman University. No pets, smoking/vaping, parties, events or unauthorized overnight guests. Short Term to Month-to-Month leases preferred, but long term entertained.