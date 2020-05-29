All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

834 E Fairway Drive

834 East Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

834 East Fairway Drive, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
With its central location, this 3 bed and 2 bath quiet residential condo is perfect for working professionals. We have completely renovated the entire condo, including a new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops, and grey laminate flooring. Completely furnished with all furniture and all kitchen essentials. All bedrooms offer new queen size Spring Air Foam mattresses. The Master offers an en-suite bathroom with shower, while the other two bedrooms share a bathroom. The windows are double-pane for maximum noise reduction and temperature control. This is centrally located 1 miles from Old Town Orange and close proximity to Disneyland, CHOC & St. Joseph Hospitals, Anaheim Convention Center,
Newport & Huntington Beaches, and Chapman University. No pets, smoking/vaping, parties, events or unauthorized overnight guests. Short Term to Month-to-Month leases preferred, but long term entertained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 E Fairway Drive have any available units?
834 E Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 E Fairway Drive have?
Some of 834 E Fairway Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 E Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
834 E Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 E Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 834 E Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 834 E Fairway Drive offer parking?
No, 834 E Fairway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 834 E Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 E Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 E Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 834 E Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 834 E Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 834 E Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 834 E Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 E Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
