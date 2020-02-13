All apartments in Orange
795 S Woodland Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

795 S Woodland Street

795 South Woodland Street · No Longer Available
Location

795 South Woodland Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
This exceptional Eichler home, located in the desirable Fairhaven tract, features four bedrooms, two bathrooms,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 S Woodland Street have any available units?
795 S Woodland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 S Woodland Street have?
Some of 795 S Woodland Street's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 S Woodland Street currently offering any rent specials?
795 S Woodland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 S Woodland Street pet-friendly?
No, 795 S Woodland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 795 S Woodland Street offer parking?
No, 795 S Woodland Street does not offer parking.
Does 795 S Woodland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 S Woodland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 S Woodland Street have a pool?
No, 795 S Woodland Street does not have a pool.
Does 795 S Woodland Street have accessible units?
No, 795 S Woodland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 795 S Woodland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 795 S Woodland Street has units with dishwashers.
