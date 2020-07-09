134 East Everett Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage carpet

Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Darling 2 Bedroom walking distance to Old Town with great restaurants, shopping, festivals and more. And only ½ mile to Chapman University and 3 miles to Santa Ana River Biking/Hiking trail.

Beautiful large back yard, great for entertaining. Two-car detached garage and driveway. Brand new carpeting in bedrooms and living room, freshly painted and professionally cleaned throughout. Newer cabinets and granite countertops. Hurry!! -This one won’t last!

