All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 134 East Everett Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
134 East Everett Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

134 East Everett Place

134 East Everett Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

134 East Everett Place, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Darling 2 Bedroom walking distance to Old Town with great restaurants, shopping, festivals and more. And only ½ mile to Chapman University and 3 miles to Santa Ana River Biking/Hiking trail.
Beautiful large back yard, great for entertaining. Two-car detached garage and driveway. Brand new carpeting in bedrooms and living room, freshly painted and professionally cleaned throughout. Newer cabinets and granite countertops. Hurry!! -This one won’t last!
To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Copy this link to your browser:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/688086
Click on the “Enter Property Yourself” button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 East Everett Place have any available units?
134 East Everett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 East Everett Place have?
Some of 134 East Everett Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 East Everett Place currently offering any rent specials?
134 East Everett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 East Everett Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 East Everett Place is pet friendly.
Does 134 East Everett Place offer parking?
Yes, 134 East Everett Place offers parking.
Does 134 East Everett Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 East Everett Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 East Everett Place have a pool?
No, 134 East Everett Place does not have a pool.
Does 134 East Everett Place have accessible units?
No, 134 East Everett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 134 East Everett Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 East Everett Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles