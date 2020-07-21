All apartments in Oak Park
664 CERVANTES Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:03 PM

664 CERVANTES Court

664 Cervantes Court · No Longer Available
Location

664 Cervantes Court, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely Home in the Award Winning Oak Park School District. This 1672 sq ft, 4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath home is nestled in a peaceful neighborhood surrounded by beautiful manicured grounds, and offers a charming indoor/outdoor living experience with a tastefully updated interior. The entry is Italian tile and wainscoting. The vaulted ceilings continue to the grand living room with a marble wood burning fireplace, surround sound wiring, hardwood look floors, plantation shutters and stately Pella french doors, that open to private balcony nestled in trees. The Eat-in chefs kitchen has a stainless gas range, stainless dishwasher, microwave, and the owner will provide a stainless refrigerator if the tenant needs one. The kitchen cabinets are custom built dark wood, including a large pantry with pull out storage. The Master retreat has a wall of closets with beautiful custom built-in storage and plantation shutters.The Master bath has luxurious claw foot tub, Italian tiled walk-in shower, 2 Italian pedestal sinks and Italian wall tiles. The guest room upstairs has french doors, Italian tile floors, plantation shutters and private 1/2 bath.Downstairs are 2 newly carpeted bedrooms, triple pane sliding glass doors open to private tree lined covered patio. There is a full

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 CERVANTES Court have any available units?
664 CERVANTES Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 664 CERVANTES Court have?
Some of 664 CERVANTES Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 CERVANTES Court currently offering any rent specials?
664 CERVANTES Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 CERVANTES Court pet-friendly?
No, 664 CERVANTES Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 664 CERVANTES Court offer parking?
No, 664 CERVANTES Court does not offer parking.
Does 664 CERVANTES Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 CERVANTES Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 CERVANTES Court have a pool?
No, 664 CERVANTES Court does not have a pool.
Does 664 CERVANTES Court have accessible units?
No, 664 CERVANTES Court does not have accessible units.
Does 664 CERVANTES Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 CERVANTES Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 664 CERVANTES Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 664 CERVANTES Court does not have units with air conditioning.
