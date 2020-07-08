All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

631 Oak Run

631 Oak Run Trail · No Longer Available
Location

631 Oak Run Trail, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Great Location! Resort style living in the Shadow Ridge complex! Beautifully upgraded first floor unit with hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with lime stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Two spacious bedrooms, two large patios, and two upgraded bathrooms with marble flooring and granite counters. Walking distance to award winning Oak Park Schools. This community offers two pools, a spa, fitness center, tennis and racquetball courts, playground, BBQ areas, and a park surrounded by greenbelts and hiking trails. Two reserved parking spaces for this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Oak Run have any available units?
631 Oak Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 631 Oak Run have?
Some of 631 Oak Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Oak Run currently offering any rent specials?
631 Oak Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Oak Run pet-friendly?
No, 631 Oak Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 631 Oak Run offer parking?
Yes, 631 Oak Run offers parking.
Does 631 Oak Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Oak Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Oak Run have a pool?
Yes, 631 Oak Run has a pool.
Does 631 Oak Run have accessible units?
No, 631 Oak Run does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Oak Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Oak Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Oak Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Oak Run does not have units with air conditioning.

