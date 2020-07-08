631 Oak Run

Amenities

Great Location! Resort style living in the Shadow Ridge complex! Beautifully upgraded first floor unit with hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with lime stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Two spacious bedrooms, two large patios, and two upgraded bathrooms with marble flooring and granite counters. Walking distance to award winning Oak Park Schools. This community offers two pools, a spa, fitness center, tennis and racquetball courts, playground, BBQ areas, and a park surrounded by greenbelts and hiking trails. Two reserved parking spaces for this unit.